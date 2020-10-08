Third rendition of KANN goes ALPHA with 4.4mm balanced jack

Editor’s brief: If you are a fan of Astell&Kern high-fidelity digital audio players (DAP), you may have seen the KANN CUBE. The third rendition of the KANN series in A&K’s wildly popular DAP range, the KANN ALPHA is smaller than the previous CUBE, and comes with a new 4.4mm balanced jack, with 2.5mm and 3.5mm outputs, as well as Bluetooth 5.0. A beautiful onyx black aluminum body enshrines Dual DAC and quad-core CPU. The vendor’s news release is below.

Astell&Kern Launches KANN ALPHA Digital Audio Player in Singapore

KANN ALPHA is the Third Player in Astell&Kern’s KANN Performance Line of High-Resolution Audio Players

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, October 8, 2020 – Astell&Kern, a global leader in portable high-resolution audio players, announces KANN ALPHA, the third model in the KANN performance line of digital audio players in Singapore.

The KANN series of portable high-resolution audio players are equipped with a more powerful, built-in headphone amplifier, which provides high power output that allows KANN players to drive any headphone without the need for a separate amplifier. Users can select between low, mid and high gain modes to provide the precise power required to drive your particular headphones. Power output on KANN ALPHA via the 2.5mm or 4.4mm balanced output is 12Vrms.

KANN ALPHA is the first Astell&Kern player to feature a 4.4mm Pentaconn headphone jack. Users now have more options of headphones and IEMs to pair with KANN ALPHA without worrying about the need for adapters. Another first for Astell&Kern players, KANN ALPHA features Bluetooth 5.0 which features faster transmission speed and greater range compared to Bluetooth 4.2, therefore providing a more stable wireless connection. Both LDAC™ and aptX™ HD are supported to provide audiophiles with 24-bit audio playback wirelessly.

KANN ALPHA features complete separation of the 2.5mm and 4.4mm balanced outputs to provide noise-free audio playback. When 2.5mm and 4.4mm structures are connected only to the general mute circuit, as is the case with players from other manufacturers, they do not prevent noise interference that may occur because each output signal is not properly blocked. KANN ALPHA boasts noise-free output because Astell&Kern built an independent structure that completely blocks interference from outputs by switching off outputs that are not being used, therefore preventing noise from occurring.

With the latest quad-core processor, the user playback experience is fluid throughout navigating menu options and playing back your favorite music tracks. Other features include a 5.0-inch HD touchscreen, 64GB of internal memory with support for microSD cards up to 1TB, Wi-Fi, DLNA networking, USB digital audio output, USB-C for data transfer and fast-charge support, and the ability to use KANN ALPHA as a USB DAC for your Mac or Windows-based PC.

KANN ALPHA supports native 32bit/384kHz and DSD256 playback and features LED lighting around the volume wheel which displays different colors of light, including red, green, blue, and purple to reflect music playback information including volume range and the bit-rate of track currently playing. Running a customised version of Android 9.0 optimised for music playback, KANN ALPHA features 14 ½ hours of playback time on a single charge.

Although KANN ALPHA has a much higher power output than most portable players, the player features a redesigned power circuit that provides stable power to the player while suppressing electrical noise. A newly developed audio circuit design provides a never before seen crosstalk measurement of 141dB, which is unmatched by any other portable audio product in its class.

Two ESS ES9068AS DACs are arranged in a dual-mono configuration, providing a wider soundstage and better stereo separation. MQA hardware rendering is built into the ES9068AS DACs and support MQA 8x rendering. MQA-CD playback is also supported on KANN ALPHA when playing MQA-CDs using the AK CD-Ripper (available separately). You do not need special, expensive equipment to play back master quality audio CDs. The listener can also further customise their sound by choosing from a variety of DAC filters provided by the DAC manufacturer.

The aluminum body on the KANN ALPHA provides maximum sound quality, while suppressing noise as much as possible. The use of laser ground extension technology provides the best sound possible, without interference or distortion. In order to minimise contact noise from the output, a gold PVD coating method is applied to the headphone connectors instead of the typical rings used by other manufacturers’ products. This improves both design and function of the headphone outputs and adds a beautiful contrast to the all-black finish of the player. A special coating is also applied to the top ceramic surface to prevent fingerprints and smudging.

Astell&Kern’s latest user interface and support for Open App service is included in KANN ALPHA, which adds Android APK support, allowing users to install additional music streaming services to their player by simply copying and installing the corresponding APK file for the music service they wish to add. Services supported include Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, Tidal, SoundCloud, Qobuz, SiriusXM, Tune-In, myTuner, Bandcamp and Deezer (supported streaming services vary by country). Offline content for supported apps can be stored in either internal or external player memory so you can listen to your favorite music streaming service tracks on the go.

Pricing & Availability:

The Astell&Kern KANN Alpha will be available in Singapore for S$1,699 (MSRP) immediately, and retails at AV One (https://av1group.com.sg), E1 Personal Audio, Headphones.SG, Jaben, Stereo Electronics, Treoo.com

About Astell&Kern

Astell&Kern is the ultimate digital music source that brings you Mastering Quality Sound or MQS. Astell means ‘Stars’ in Latin and Kern means ‘Center’ in German. Founded in October 2013, Astell&Kern is a South Korean consumer electronics company that manufactures media players, CD players, headphones, and home theatre products. Astell&Kern’s pursuit is to provide natural and original sound without distortion. The power of true sound from Astell&Kern can now be experienced and has been part of many famous audio exhibitions around the world. Astell&Kern is now admired by music lovers from many countries, including the USA, China, Japan, UK, France, and many more around the world.

