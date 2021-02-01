True Wireless FiiO UTWS3 for your MMCX-capable IEM

Editor’s brief: If you own a MMCX-connector IEM (in-ear monitor), you may now ditch your wires and use the FiiO UTWS3 for a true wireless experience, and enjoy the UTWS3 with its built-in amplifier on the go. The vendor’s release is below.

FiiO unveils its latest True Wireless Bluetooth Amplifier, FiiO UTWS3 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, February 1, 2021 – FiiO, the leader in lossless audio players, announces the launch of UTWS3 True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones and Amplifier in Singapore. FiiO UTWS3, with a choice of 0.78mm 2-pin or MMCX connectors, works as a universal dongle that allows you to transform your detachable earphones into a true wireless pair, giving you a new wireless option for your existing detachable cable earphones.

Taking wireless sound to its limit

The UTWS3 sets itself apart from other wireless audio accessories with its emphasis on sound quality. Its high-performance headphone amplifier chip reduces distortion and greatly increases output power to better drive multi-driver earphones. As compared to its predecessor – FiiO UTWS1, UTWS3 is a significant upgrade.

The Bluetooth 5.0 Qualcomm QC3020 chip in the UTWS3 provides higher transmission speeds, as well as more stable signal connections and shielding against interference. This chip allows for high-resolution Bluetooth transmission that truly enables you to enjoy true wireless freedom without compromise no matter the activity.

The UTWS3 also has an analog volume adjustment system, for improved dynamic range and signal-to-noise ratio resulting in better audio performance. Compared to UTWS1, the new UTWS3 had its noise floor reduced by 70% and output power was increased by a whooping 400%.

Dual power – Great sound, great connection

In addition to its capable audio performance, the UTWS3 features dual microphones for crystal clear calls. Both units of the UTWS3 house 2 built-in microphones. The primary microphone at the bottom of the unit picks up your voice, while the secondary microphone placed at a 90° angle from the primary picks up ambient noise that is filtered out by the Qualcomm CVC noise cancelling technology. Together, these microphones will give you crisp and clear calls, no matter your location.

Another feature of the UTWS3 worth mentioning is the power of dual direct connections enabled with TWS+ dual transmission technology. Sometimes, wireless earphones have a primary and secondary unit, and there is usually a discrepancy in the sound quality played from the right or left side due to the Bluetooth transmission. With the TWS+ dual transmission, both units are directly connected to your Bluetooth device. That enables the exact same sound quality from both earbuds, lower latency, stronger resistance against interference, and an overall more stable connection.

Sleek and fuss-free design

The UTWS3 features a sleek black over-the-ear wear with a snug fit. The improved metal memory ear hooks are comfortable, yet stay securely in your ear. The pair is also certified IPX4 water resistant, making it sweat proof for your workout routine. UTWS3 has a battery life of up to 30 hours with its charging case. On top of that, the all-in-one simple ultra light touch control is fuss free and easy to use, designed to operate with just simple taps. It also eliminates any negative tactile feedback. Regardless if you are chilling at home, commuting to work or hitting the gym, UTWS3 can power you through.

More clever features to tap into

Through either the FiiO Control or FiiO Music apps, you can adjust the EQ, channel balance, and other audio options of the UTWS3. There will also be firmware updates pushed through these apps to continually improve the UTWS3.

Other features include:

Get comfortable 26 levels of independent volume adjustment: The UTWS3 has its own volume control separated from your Bluetooth device, allowing for even more control of your music.

The UTWS3 has its own volume control separated from your Bluetooth device, allowing for even more control of your music. Smart and fuss-free pairing: Opening the case’s lid automatically turns on the ear units, while closing the lid turns them off. Bluetooth pairing and clearing pairing is done at a touch of a button.

Opening the case’s lid automatically turns on the ear units, while closing the lid turns them off. Bluetooth pairing and clearing pairing is done at a touch of a button. Power saving or immersion, your choice: You can use only a single ear unit to save power for longer battery life, or you can use both ear units at once for greater immersion.

You can use only a single ear unit to save power for longer battery life, or you can use both ear units at once for greater immersion. Great sound on Apple and Android devices: aptX/AAC/SBC support – In addition to AAC support for Apple devices, the high-quality and low-latency aptX Bluetooth codec is also supported – ensuring high quality music wherever.

Technical Specifications:

Bluetooth chip: QCC3020

Codec support: SBC/AAC/aptX

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Range: 10m

Battery life: 30h (each charge 5.5 hours, charging case can be used 4-5 times)

Standby time: 650h

Charging time: approx. 1.5h per ear unit, approx. 2.5h for charging case

Output power: 25mW (32Ω), 38mW (16Ω)

Charging connector: Type-C

Weight per ear unit: 6.5g (without earphones)

Included in box: UTWS3, charging case, USB Type-C charging cable, user manual

Pricing and Availability

FiiO UTWS3 is available immediately at a recommended retail price of S$139 and can be found at AV One (av1group.com.sg), Connect-IT, E1 Personal Audio, FiiO LazMall (lazada.sg/shop/fiio), Headphones.sg, Jaben, Shopbotic, Stereo Electronics, Treoo.com

