YoloBox Mini in brief
We run a small content development studio at work. And while the Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K plus is a great camera, its footage is unwieldy for most of our mundane daily use. So, we purchased the YoloLiv YoloBox Mini to be a monitor recorder onto SD Card. This is our brief look at the great little device.
View our short YouTube review here.
