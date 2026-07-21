Kowa’s Acquisition of HST Medical Signals a New Chapter for Regional Healthcare Growth

What To Know The partnership of a Japanese industrial and pharmaceutical giant, 130 years old, with a Singapore healthcare institution, whose roots lie in a 1930s traditional medical hall, brings a considerable dynamic to the Asian healthcare and wellness sector.

Well before it became a household name on the shelves of local pharmacies, the company started in 1930 as Heng Say Tong, a traditional medical hall founded by the ancestors of today’s co-founders.

The partnership of a Japanese industrial and pharmaceutical giant, 130 years old, with a Singapore healthcare institution, whose roots lie in a 1930s traditional medical hall, brings a considerable dynamic to the Asian healthcare and wellness sector.

Effective 29 May 2026 Kowa Pharmaceutical Asia Pte. Ltd. part of the multinational Japanese business Kowa Company, Ltd., has officially acquired HST Medical Pte Ltd. The deal, announced in Singapore on 21 July 2026, will see HST Medical become a wholly owned subsidiary of Kowa’s regional pharmaceutical headquarters, the company said.

Superficially, it’s a straightforward corporate acquisition. But look closer and you see a textbook case of how homegrown Asian heritage brands are scaling globally by pairing deep-rooted brand equity with international pharmaceutical infrastructure.

From Medical Hall of the 1930s to OTC Success Today

To understand why this purchase matters, let us look at where HST Medical came from. Well before it became a household name on the shelves of local pharmacies, the company started in 1930 as Heng Say Tong, a traditional medical hall founded by the ancestors of today’s co-founders.

In 1994, the company was formally incorporated as HST Medical Pte Ltd, and the acronym was redefined to stand for “Higher, Stronger, Together.” HST Medical has spent the past three decades carving out a distinct niche by bridging traditional Chinese medicine with modern Western nutritional science, which the business said is “the best of East and West.”

Rheuma-Salve® is a popular pain relief balm for aching joints and muscle strains, a well-known product that you will find in almost every household or retail pharmacy in Singapore. HST Medical developed a targeted portfolio that covers multiple key categories in addition to pain management. Their Heritage™ range offers authentic, traditional formulations in modern, standardized, easy-to-consume capsules. The main HST Medical™ product line also includes daily dietary supplements for joint health, bone density, immunity, and overall vitality and Zoo-Vite™, a line of preservative-free pediatric supplements created specifically for children.

The brand is deeply embedded in the Singapore market, but scaling a localized wellness brand to wider international markets presents regulatory, logistical, and distribution challenges. That’s where Kowa comes in.

What Kowa Brings to the Table

Established in 1894 in Nagoya, Japan, as a cotton fabric wholesaler, Kowa Company, Ltd. has grown into a diversified global conglomerate over 130 years. Today its pharmaceutical division is one of its engines for global growth.

In 2017, Kowa founded Kowa Pharmaceutical Asia Pte. Ltd. in Singapore. By acquiring HST Medical, Kowa will be able to leverage an established retail distribution matrix across Southeast Asia and a trusted regional brand immediately.

In return, Kowa will provide HST Medical with a number of distinct strategic advantages. Through Kowa’s well-established supply chains, Rheuma-Salve®, Heritage™, HST Medical™, and Zoo-Vite™ will be exported to the ASEAN region and beyond immediately. HST Medical may use Kowa’s extensive pharmaceutical research and development expertise to innovate, improve, and develop next-generation formulations for international consumers. On the commercial front, Kowa’s own pharmaceutical product line will be brought into HST Medical’s regional distribution network, giving local healthcare consumers a much wider portfolio of wellness solutions.

Control and Brand Continuity

In cross-border acquisitions in the healthcare sector, it is important to maintain brand trust. Kowa is sensitive to these factors and will retain HST Medical’s brand identity and key executive leadership.

Ellis Tan remains general manager of HST Medical, with overall operational responsibility. Co-founder Simone Tan takes on the role of director and head of business development, where she’ll focus on geographic expansion while working with President Nikhil Kapur and Ellis Tan to work through the integration.

“Joining forces with the Kowa Group represents a transformative chapter for HST Medical. By aligning HST Medical’s rich heritage of trust and consumer-focused innovation with Kowa’s global infrastructure and pharmaceutical expertise, we are not only scaling our reach but also ensuring that our science-backed wellness solutions can positively impact more lives internationally. This partnership empowers us to take our Singapore-grown brands to the global stage with renewed vigor and capability,” said Nikhil Kapur, President of HST Medical.

Mr. Shigeru Kimura, vice-chairman of the Board of Directors of Kowa, Ms. Simone Tan, and the combined management teams celebrated the partnership recently at a formal signing ceremony.

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