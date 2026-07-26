No More Smelly Clothes: Samsung’s Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer for the Tropics

Extract Understanding the need for faster, smarter, and more fabric-friendly laundry solutions, Samsung Electronics has launched its new Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer line-up. Tossing clothes into a basic dryer can sometimes feel risky—overheating shrinks fabrics, while under-drying leaves you back at square one with damp clothes. Samsung's Bespoke AI Washer is practical innovation for busy people in cities hoping to get as much automation and quality of life as possible. Basic summary

Anyone who lives in Singapore knows the daily laundry gamble all too well. You hang your freshly washed laundry out on the rack in the morning under a seemingly clear sky. An hour later, an unexpected tropical downpour sweeps across the island. You rush to haul everything back inside, only to drape damp towels and damp t-shirts around the service yard or living area.

With Singapore’s humidity routinely hovering above 80%, indoor air-drying isn’t just slow—it’s a recipe for disaster. Clothes take forever to dry, trapping moisture and cultivating that sour, musty smell locals know all too well. Wearing a shirt that smells faint of damp mildew can instantly dampen your morning mood, sap your confidence during a work presentation, and ruin your overall morale for the day.

In tropical climates, a reliable washer and dryer combo isn’t just a luxury; it’s a must-have for modern living. Understanding the need for faster, smarter, and more fabric-friendly laundry solutions, Samsung Electronics has launched its new Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer line-up. Engineered to eliminate laundry stress with artificial intelligence, energy efficiency, and connected home automation, the new appliances offer a welcome upgrade for households battling high humidity.

Smarter Washing That Adapts to Every Load

Traditional washing machines run on rigid timers that treat cotton jeans the same way they treat sports jerseys or delicate blouses. Samsung’s new Bespoke AI Washer changes that approach with its upgraded AI Wash+ feature.

The machine uses a suite of intelligent sensors to detect the weight of your load alongside five distinct fabric types—now expanded to recognize denim and outdoor technical fabrics. In Singapore, where gym wear, cottons, and even denims are still staples, this targeted washing approach is useful.

Once loaded, the washer automatically dispenses the right amount of water and detergent needed. Optical sensors monitor soil levels in real time throughout the cycle. If you came home after a run or a rainy shower, the washer intelligently adjusts detergent usage or extends washing time to ensure a decent clean. Using their AI Ecobubble™ technology, detergent dissolves into fine bubbles that are said to penetrate deeper into fabrics at lower temperatures, removing stubborn sweat and grime without damaging fabrics.

Gentle, Efficient Drying for High-Humidity Homes

Tossing clothes into a basic dryer can sometimes feel risky—overheating shrinks fabrics, while under-drying leaves you back at square one with damp clothes. Samsung addresses this with AI Dry+.

The dryer constantly measures the internal moisture and temperature levels and recognizes up to four fabric types. Rather than operate on a set heat cycle, it modifies the inverter compressor and heat exchanger in real-time. Such precision protects fabrics from damage and achieves savings of up to 20% in energy and drying time. You receive crisp, ready-to-wear clothes without the worry of baked-in heat damage or residual dampness.

Goodbye Odor

The biggest offender for smelly clothes is clean laundry left inside a sealed drum after a cycle is completed. If you start a wash before heading off to work or run errands, those wet clothes become a breeding ground for odor-causing bacteria within hours. To solve this everyday frustration, Samsung integrated Auto Open Door+. When a cycle ends, the door automatically pops open to vent trapped steam. On select models, internal air circulation activates automatically, keeping laundry fresh and preventing musty odors from developing even if you aren’t around to unload right away.

Smart Home Control and Conversational Voice AI

Alright, maybe it is not for everyone, but controlling your laundry routine may become straightforward thanks to the built-in Smart Screen—a 7-inch LCD touch panel that functions as a central hub. The display learns your frequent washing habits, suggests tailored cycles, and provides clear visual reports after each run. For hands-free operation, the lineup features an upgraded Bixby voice assistant capable of understanding natural, conversational speech. Rather than memorizing rigid commands, you can simply ask, *”Start a normal wash, but add an extra rinse,”* or check how much drying time remains while your hands are full.

Keeping Energy Bills Under Control

Running heavy appliances frequently can raise electricity concerns, especially in tropical regions where air conditioning is already running constantly. Samsung built AI Energy Mode directly into the SmartThings app to manage household power consumption. When activated on compatible cycles, AI Energy Mode cuts washer energy usage by up to 70% by washing at cooler temperatures with AI Ecobubble™. On the dryer side, optimized heat exchanger cycles slash electricity use by up to 20%. Users can track daily, weekly, and monthly consumption metrics and view estimated costs in real time, making smart home sustainability both practical and transparent.

Verdict: Defeating Tropical Laundry Woes

Living in a tropical climate shouldn’t mean constantly battling damp towels or sour-smelling shirts. Samsung’s Bespoke AI Washer is practical innovation for busy people in cities hoping to get as much automation and quality of life as possible.

Here’s the product video:

###