Shane Barney named CISO at Keeper Security

SINGAPORE – Cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets, and remote connections, Keeper Security has appointed AI security industry veteran Shane Barney as CISO.

Barney has served six years as the CISO for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Barney has previously spent over eleven years with the USCIS, serving as Chief of the Cyber Intelligence Branch and Deputy CISO. Barney earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont and two master’s degrees.

“Shane brings tremendous knowledge and demonstrated expertise in AI and cybersecurity to the Keeper team, further bolstering our internal investment in security, controls and compliance. As the digital threat landscape becomes more pervasive, AI-enabled cybersecurity platforms will become essential. We are thrilled to have Shane with us as part of our AI strategy and extensive work in protecting digital borders against cyber threats,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. “As the new CISO at Keeper Security, I am excited to lead our efforts in enhancing cybersecurity strategies and protecting our clients’ critical data. I look forward to driving innovation, strengthening our security posture and fostering a culture of vigilance and resilience across our organization, ensuring we remain at the forefront of building defenses against emerging threats,” said Shane Barney.

In 2023 Barney received the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary’s Meritorious Service Silver Medal Award for his efforts in transforming the cyber defenses of the USCIS from reactive to proactive. Barney was also named an H2O AI Top 100 AI Thought Leader in 2024.