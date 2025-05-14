Keeper Security’s New Ad Campaign Starring F1 Driver Carlos Sainz

Listen to this article

Carlos Sainz Vázquez de Castro (or Carlos Sainz Jr.) is no stranger to the sports arena. He comes from a family of racing sensations, including his father and World Rally Championship driver’s title winner Carlos Sainz Cenamor (or Carlos Sainz Sr.) and his uncle Antonio Sainz. Carlos Sainz Jr has won 4 Formula One Grands Prix and competes in Formula One for Williams in the 2025 season. So, what does a cybersecurity provider such as Keeper Security have to do with racing star Carlos Sainz Jr? Plenty.

SINGAPORE— The cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software, Keeper Security, has announced a new advertising campaign featuring Atlassian Williams Racing Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr. The multi-part ad emphasizes the need for Keeper’s cybersecurity solutions to safeguard digital assets and private data.

Keeper devised this campaign to increase cybersecurity awareness and highlight its solutions for consumers and businesses of all kinds, including the venerable Formula 1 racing team itself, as Atlassian Williams Racing’s official cybersecurity partner. Two broadcast advertisements and two social media videos comprise the campaign. The first ad, “Driving Cybersecurity”, started showing on YouTube on May 13; “Deepfake Carlos” will launch on May 27; and social media videos will launch on May 20 and June 3.

Here’s the first available video:

Promoting Cybersecurity

In this ad, Sainz emphasises the need for privileged access management in cybersecurity by making connections between the flawless protection provided by a contemporary, cloud-first security system and the accuracy of an F1 squad. Filmed against the Bahrain International Circuit, the ad highlights breathtaking views of Sainz, the Atlassian Williams pit crew, and the painstaking synchronisation that guides both racing and cybersecurity success. The ad underlines the significance of companies safeguarding their most important systems, data, and accounts, much as a racing team guards its engineering, strategy, and confidential information.

Doppelgänger

Following Sainz as he exercises at the gym, this ad shows frighteningly accurate AI-generated replicas of himself during the session. Even his trainers find it difficult to distinguish them when the actual Carlos and AI-generated deepfake compete in training sessions. The film emphasises the rising issue of AI-driven cybercrime and how people and companies could guard against digital deception using proactive cybersecurity tools and solutions, including the PAM platform and Keeper’s password manager.

Carlos Against Carlos

F1 driver Carlos Sainz and IT specialist Carlos Sein star in this light-hearted social media ad. Sainz runs on the track, while Sein maintains the flawless IT system working in his firm. The ad stresses the value of cybersecurity for all individuals and businesses, relying on Keeper to protect their most valuable assets. The ad emphasises the increasing need for individuals and companies to use accurate defensive measures and solid cybersecurity practices.

Bag?

Designed for social media, this light-hearted behind-the-scenes film shows viewers inside Sainz’s daily needs with some funny surprises mixed in along the way. The segment emphasises that people and companies have to have the correct cybersecurity tools to be safe in an increasingly digital environment, just as Sainz gets ready for any sport, meal, everyday activity, or race.

Atlassian Williams Racing and Keeper Security

“Cybersecurity and Formula 1 racing share common fundamentals – both require precision, teamwork and preparation to achieve success,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. “Through this campaign, Carlos Sainz’s career success and gravitating personality help him connect with fans to emphasise the importance of proactive cybersecurity protection. By showcasing real-world threats like ransomware and deepfakes, we help people and business stakeholders understand why cybersecurity protection is critical.”

