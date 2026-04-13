Silicon, Spirit, and the Agentic Shift in Asia

What To Know A landmark regional survey in Southeast Asia released on April 8, 2026, by Milieu Insight has given us a rare, unvarnished look at the collective psyche of our workforce.

What we are seeing is a mature realization that while AI can save us from the drudgery of repetitive tasks, it cannot—and should not—replace the wisdom of experienced leadership.

It seems that the recent news is all about the move from “tools” to “agents.” For years, we have treated technology as a hammer—a passive instrument waiting for a human hand. Now we are seeing the emergence of technology that doesn’t just wait; it anticipates.

ASEAN: The Human Heart of the AI Revolution

A landmark regional survey in Southeast Asia released on April 8, 2026, by Milieu Insight has given us a rare, unvarnished look at the collective psyche of our workforce. Across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, 53% of workers now rank “over-dependence on AI” as their primary concern. This isn’t a fear of job loss (which ranked much lower at 34%), but rather a fear of losing independent human judgment.

As someone who has spent decades advocating for the “human factor,” I find this heartening. We aren’t seeing a Luddite-style rejection of technology; in fact, Vietnam (66%) and Thailand (58%) remain among the most optimistic about AI’s ability to spur innovation. What we are seeing is a mature realization that while AI can save us from the drudgery of repetitive tasks, it cannot—and should not—replace the wisdom of experienced leadership.

In Singapore, this optimism is being translated into literal motion. On April 10, 2026, the national transport group ComfortDelGro announced a strategic partnership with Pony.ai to launch autonomous mobility services. Could this be a move toward a scalable, AI-driven transport ecosystem fitting into the city’s existing infrastructure?

Meanwhile, Malaysia is putting its capital where its convictions are. On April 10, the government rolled out a US$1.3 billion financing push designed to drive small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into green and high-tech sectors. This is lean thinking at a national scale—equipping the backbone of the economy to handle the shift toward sustainability.

In Vietnam, the focus has turned to the power of the voice. Viettel Telecom and iFLYTEK signed an agreement on April 10 to jointly advance Vietnamese-language AI voice technology. By localizing the “stack,” they are ensuring that the digital future speaks the language of the people, not just the language of the developers.

East Asia and Beyond: The Rise of the Agent Computer

Moving north, the technological “agent” is becoming a physical reality. In a fascinating analysis from *Digitimes* on April 10, we saw the formal emergence of a new hardware category: the “Agent Computer.” These aren’t just faster PCs; they are machines designed for “edge inference,” capable of handling complex workflows and making localized decisions without constantly pinging the cloud.

China’s Xiaomi continues to push the boundaries of consumer hardware. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which debuted earlier this week on April 6, has set a new benchmark for mobile photography. With its Leica-tuned lenses and advanced hardware-integrated filters, it reflects a shift where the device doesn’t just “take” a picture—it understands light and composition as an artistic partner.

In Seoul, the conversation turned to the most critical human need: health. On April 10 and 11, health ministers from South Korea, China, and Japan met to formalize a tripartite agreement on AI-driven healthcare cooperation. Their focus is pragmatically noble: using digital tools to address the challenges of an aging population and enhancing equity in medical access. South Korea is also looking toward its energy future, announcing plans this week to commercialize its “i-SMR” (small modular reactor) technology by 2035, positioning itself as a leader in global contract manufacturing for nuclear energy.

Science and Cybersecurity: From Defense to Autonomy

In the realm of pure science, the most electrifying news (pun intended) came from Australia on April 8. Researchers at RMIT and CSIRO demonstrated a proof-of-concept for “Quantum Batteries.” Unlike the chemical batteries in our current mobile devices, these tap on quantum superposition and can be charged wirelessly at room temperature. Can you imagine having your computer charging as you walk through your home or office, drawing power from ambient light and electron interactions?

Cybersecurity continues to evolve, both from the defenders’ perspective and also by observing the trends of threat actors. On April 10, we hear of sophisticated supply-chain breaches involving trusted developer tools. The technical reality is sobering: attackers are no longer simply “breaking” into systems; they are using the automated controls we have built to move laterally through the “trusted” perimeter.

This has accelerated the shift toward “Agentic Defense”—AI security systems that can reason and act at machine speed to neutralize threats before they even manifest. It is no longer enough to have a firewall; we need a digital immune system that is as dynamic as the threats it faces.

The Middle Way

As we look at these developments, from US$291 million corporate acquisitions to US$1 billion infrastructure deals, it is easy to get lost in the numbers. But as I’ve always maintained, technology is only successful when it becomes invisible—when it helps us do our jobs better, live our lives more fully, and connect more deeply.

The news of the past week tells us that Asia is leading the way in “embodied AI” and “agentic” systems. We are no longer just talking to screens; we are building a world where the screen is part of a larger, smarter, and more responsive ecosystem. Let us continue to build with wisdom, ensuring that as our machines become more intelligent, we ourselves become more human.

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