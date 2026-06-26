USP and BPOM Open Registration for Joint Symposium in Jakarta

What To Know The two-day industry forum, “Advancing Regulatory Excellence and Pharmaceutical Quality Systems in Support of WHO WLA Readiness and Regional Harmonization,” will be held on 22-23 July 2026 at the Novotel Jakarta Pulo Mas, Jakarta, Indonesia.

The symposium offers a unique platform for pharmaceutical stakeholders across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to engage directly on the scientific, regulatory, and practical implementation frameworks necessary to secure international quality benchmarks.

The United States Pharmacopeia (USP) and Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan (BPOM, the Indonesian Food and Drug Authority) invite regulators, industry players, manufacturers, and academic stakeholders to register for the upcoming USP–BPOM Joint Symposium. The two-day industry forum, “Advancing Regulatory Excellence and Pharmaceutical Quality Systems in Support of WHO WLA Readiness and Regional Harmonization,” will be held on 22-23 July 2026 at the Novotel Jakarta Pulo Mas, Jakarta, Indonesia. Attendees can opt for on-site or virtual attendance.

The symposium offers a unique platform for pharmaceutical stakeholders across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to engage directly on the scientific, regulatory, and practical implementation frameworks necessary to secure international quality benchmarks. By connecting standards-setting organizations, National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs), and commercial manufacturers, the event supports BPOM’s ongoing regulatory advancements toward quality excellence while advancing USP’s mission to secure global medicine supply chains.

WHO WLA and Mitigating Risks

Participants will be able to learn insights from international health authorities, discover emerging global standards, and participate in regional benchmarking conversations to tackle ongoing and complex supply chain challenges. Some themes include:

Regulatory Modernization & WHO WLA Pathways : Hear from Prof. Taruna (BPOM) and Amanda Cowley (USP) on Indonesia’s regulatory modernization roadmap and strategic positioning for World Health Organization Listed Authority (WHO WLA) maturity.

: Hear from Prof. Taruna (BPOM) and Amanda Cowley (USP) on Indonesia’s regulatory modernization roadmap and strategic positioning for World Health Organization Listed Authority (WHO WLA) maturity. Contaminant mitigation & changing quality risks : Stay up to date with new USP analytical standards to help protect excipient integrity from diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) contaminants.

: Stay up to date with new USP analytical standards to help protect excipient integrity from diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) contaminants. Laboratory Readiness & Advanced Testing : Review regulatory expectations, laboratory constraints, operational strategies to manage elemental impurities, residual solvents, and OOS findings in biological testing.

: Review regulatory expectations, laboratory constraints, operational strategies to manage elemental impurities, residual solvents, and OOS findings in biological testing. WHO Global Benchmarking & Reliance: WHO experts will share their experience on practical use of the WHO Global Benchmarking Tool (GBT), marketing control protocols, secondary standards, and SMACS for excipients.

Insights on the Ground

The symposium includes substantial interactive forums on cross-border collaboration. The Regional Exchange and Regulatory Engagement Sessions bring together senior representatives from NRAs across the APAC region, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, to discuss operational constraints, compliance frameworks, and mutual reliance mechanisms to streamline regional convergence.

In addition, specific stakeholder engagement panels are convened to involve leading commercial and pharmaceutical associations such as PMRJ, PSI, IPMG, GP Farmasi, and Kobia to discuss implementation feasibility and identify realistic compliance pathways for local and international manufacturers.

Details

Attendees joining in Jakarta to network with regional peers or joining online can register early to gain access to technical materials and interactive Q&A sessions.

July 22, 2026 (9 AM – 4:30 PM) & July 23, 2026 (8:30 AM – 4 PM)

Novotel Jakarta Pulo Mas, Indonesia (and streamed online virtually)

For APAC regulators, pharmaceutical industry practitioners, quality assurance (QA) experts, laboratory scientists, and USP APAC Convention members

Form Registration

###

Share