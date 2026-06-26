Why Bunions may be a Hidden Threat to Active Aging

What To Know For the fast-aging population of the Asia Pacific region, a foot deformity such as hallux valgus, or commonly known as a bunion, is far more than an unsightly bump.

This is when hallux valgus, or a bunion, may begin to look more than just a bump on the side of the big toe.

When we think of the health challenges that come with aging, topics such as cardiovascular health, cognitive decline, or joint arthritis are usually at the forefront of the discussion. Minor structural irregularities of the feet are often brushed aside as cosmetic nuisances or simply the natural cost of getting older.

But the clinical data and the biomechanics say something else entirely.

For the fast-aging population of the Asia Pacific region, a foot deformity such as hallux valgus, or commonly known as a bunion, is far more than an unsightly bump. It represents a progressive disruption of fundamental human biomechanics. Safe, independent locomotion relies entirely on a complex chain of balance, load transfer, and sensory feedback. When a bunion alters the structural alignment of the big toe, it sets off a cascade of compensatory movements that erode stability, shorten stride length, and drastically increase the risk of catastrophic falls.

To understand the more mechanical and clinical realities of this condition, we sat down with Dr. James Siow, a top medical specialist at the forefront of advanced foot and ankle care.

Who is our guest today?

Dr. James Siow Wei Xuan is a specialist in complex lower limb reconstruction and a senior consultant orthopedic surgeon at Oxford Orthopaedics in Singapore. His current clinical practice is centered on deformity correction, complex reconstruction, and the strategic use of modern minimally invasive surgery (MIS) techniques to enhance patient recovery and restore long-term mobility.

In Conversation: Deconstructing the Bunion Misconception

Editor: Many people think of bunions as a minor cosmetic issue, just a bump on the side of the foot. Why is this a dangerous misconception, especially when we look at it through the lens of healthy aging?

Siow: As we get older, freedom is more practical, functional. It’s less about iconic milestones and more about making it easy to walk, easy to move, and to keep living without pain or falls. In Singapore, where people are living longer and active aging is becoming increasingly important, the goal is not just to add years to life. It is to keep those years meaningful via good mobility and independence.

For that reason, mobility has to be protected from the ground up. Walking may look easy, but every step depends on the feet providing a stable base, accepting body weight, and helping the body move forward. When the foot is painful or poorly aligned, the rest of the body often adapts around that discomfort. Over time, such small adaptations can affect balance, stride, and confidence, especially in older adults.

This is when hallux valgus, or a bunion, may begin to look more than just a bump on the side of the big toe. As the big toe drifts toward the second toe, the joint can become painful, stiff, swollen, and harder to fit into shoes. At first, this may only feel like a local foot problem. However, when pain starts changing how a person stands or walks, the bunion becomes part of a wider mobility issue.

That matters more with age because older adults have less room for compensation. A painful bunion may cause someone to avoid pressure through the big toe, shorten their stride, or shift weight to another part of the foot. Over time, such small changes can make walking feel less steady. Hammer and crossover toes are caused by abnormal loading on other parts of the feet. It is therefore important to get bunions checked before they begin to interfere with daily mobility and balance.

Editor: You’ve pointed out an important link, often overlooked, between foot structure and one of the leading hazards for seniors: falls. Can you walk us through the hidden mechanics linking bunions directly to fall risks?

Siow: In Singapore, falls are a leading cause of injury among older adults. Falls account for 85% of elderly trauma cases seen at the emergency department, which makes fall prevention an important part of active aging. While attention is often placed on slippery floors, poor lighting, rugs, or medication side effects, the feet are sometimes overlooked.

This is important because the safety of walking is dependent on the way the foot hits the ground. The big toe is vital for balance, load transfer, and push-off. When a bunion causes the big toe to angle toward the second toe, the joint may become painful or stiff. As a result, the foot may no longer provide the same stable platform during each step. In addition, a hammer toe can reduce the sensation of the smaller toes from the ground and further adds to the problem.

From there, the body often finds ways to avoid discomfort. A person may push off less through the big toe, place more weight on the outer edge of the foot, or walk with a shorter stride. These changes are protective at first because they reduce pressure on the painful joint, but they can also be less efficient and less safe for walking, especially on uneven pavement, stairs, curbs, or busy streets. As confidence drops, an older adult may move more cautiously or avoid certain routes or cut back on activity altogether.

Second, as the big toe becomes sore, the body often compensates by reducing push-off through the forefoot. This can shorten the stride and make the foot less effective at clearing the ground and could increase the chance of tripping over small obstacles.

This may cause some people to put weight on the outside of their foot to take pressure off the bunion or overload their smaller toes. Over time, this can lead to pain elsewhere in the feet.

When foot loading changes, the ankle, knee, and hip may also need to compensate. This does not mean every bunion will cause problems throughout the leg. However, when pain changes gait, the wider movement pattern should be assessed.

This is why bunion treatment is not only about removing a bump. In suitable patients, correcting the deformity and reducing pain can help restore better alignment through the forefoot. For older adults, that may support safer walking, better shoe comfort, and greater confidence during daily movement.

Editor: Clinical timing is always a point of anxiety for patients and their families. A common question you likely encounter in your clinic is, “Should I wait until the pain is completely unbearable before considering surgical intervention?” What is your perspective on this?

Siow: For older adults, waiting until pain becomes unbearable can mean the bunion has already started to affect walking, balance, and footwear comfort. Over time, the deformity may also lead to secondary problems, such as crowding or hammer deformity of the smaller toes, calluses, pain under the ball of the foot, or arthritis in the big toe joint.

Does this mean surgery is off the table for older patients? Not at all. Age itself is rarely the only hurdle. More important factors include the patient’s overall health, bone quality, joint condition, walking ability, and desire to remain independent. For an active senior, correcting a structural foot problem can help restore a more comfortable walking pattern and provide better stability for daily movement.

In a society that places increasing emphasis on active aging, maintaining the ability to move independently is one of the clearest forms of freedom.

Editor: What is the core structural message you want families, caregivers, and seniors across the greater Asia-Pacific region to take away regarding foot health and longevity?

Siow: A bunion is a structural problem, and when it begins to affect walking, balance, or daily mobility, it should not be dismissed as a minor foot issue. For older adults, the concern is not only the bump itself but also the way it can change each step, reduce confidence, and make movement feel less secure over time.

It is about safeguarding the foundation for safe mobility, independence, and active aging. In the long term, fall prevention is not just about a walking stick, handrails, or safer flooring. It starts with a stable, comfortable pair of feet.

NOTE: The information provided is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.

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