Aviation, banking security and “soft-touch” robotics

The AI in Singapore is keeping banking data safe, the chips in Taiwan are powering diagnostics in Japan, and the modular designs in Vietnam are helping robotics in China.

The Asia-Pacific region, especially in our ASEAN backyard, has been fast clawing deep into the world of AI, robotics, and aviation. Let’s commence immediately.

ASEAN’s Rise to Innovation

Recently Thai tech startups and universities worked together to deploy a new fleet of self-driving drones made for spraying rubber trees with precision. These drones are different from regular drones because they use edge-compute AI to check the health of trees in real time, which cuts down on chemical waste by 30%. It shows how robotics can solve a small, economic problem with a lot of skill.

A new regional training framework was put in place in the Singapore banking sector to make sure that all banks use the same AI-based threat detection methods. It’s not about finding bad guys or blaming people; it’s about building a strong, unified digital infrastructure that can handle the huge amount of data traffic that happens today.

A Viet aerospace company successfully finished a series of ground tests for modular parts that may be used in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) planes. As an aviator, I find it heartening to see our ASEAN practitioners stepping up from being technology users to being active participants in the future of urban air mobility.

The Northern Giants: Exactness and Size

This week, China has been the focus of most of the robotics news from East Asia. A big lab in Shenzhen showed off the next generation of “soft-touch” industrial robotic arms. These aren’t the usual heavy-duty robots that work on assembly lines. They use advanced haptic feedback and flexible materials to handle fragile electronics and medicine vials. The goal is to fully automate tasks that used to need a human hand, which will bring hardware and biology even closer together.

The talk in Taiwan is still about the silicon that powers the world. This week, the focus moved to “Green AI.” Research papers from top tech schools talked about new low-power chip architectures made just for big language models. Industry professionals are realizing that AI’s growth must be sustainable, and Taiwanese engineers are figuring out how to get more intelligence from every milliwatt.

Japan continues to do great things in the field of healthcare technology. A group of medical tech companies based in Tokyo said this week that they had successful clinical trials for an AI-powered diagnostic tool that can find early signs of heart problems using non-invasive sensors. They are changing healthcare from “reactive” to “predictive” by combining wearable technology with deep-learning algorithms. It’s a master class in how to use data to help people live longer.

Finally, we saw a big jump in aviation and propulsion in South Korea. A big engineering company said that they had successfully tested a new hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system for medium-range cargo drones. As the world looks for new ways to power things, South Korea’s practical approach to hydrogen infrastructure is setting a high standard for the rest of the Asia-Pacific region.

Integration is critical

What should we think about all of this? If you look closely at what happened between Bangkok and Seoul, you can see a clear theme: integration.

We are no longer in the age of single-use gadgets. The AI in Singapore is keeping banking data safe, the chips in Taiwan are powering diagnostics in Japan, and the modular designs in Vietnam are helping robotics in China. It is an ecosystem of innovation that works together.

The “spaces between”—the hardware that runs software and the cybersecurity that protects it—are often overlooked by the media and vendors. It’s not just one invention that will shape the future; it’s a well-planned symphony of these fields working together.

