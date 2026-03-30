Getting Around Asia’s AI-Powered Infrastructure and the Foldable Frontier

What To Know Moving on to the rest of the Asia Pacific, the spirit of working together in science and technology has been clear.

This hub is using AI to automate threat detection and response on a scale that was previously unimaginable by focusing on the “defender’s dilemma,” which says that a defender must be right every time while an attacker only needs to be right once.

The last seven days have been nothing short of life-changing, from the heart of ASEAN to the busy commercial aerospace hubs of Northeast Asia. This week, let’s take a look at the currents that are shaping our world.

ASEAN’s Plan for a Reliable AI Future

Our journey starts in Southeast Asia, where the talk has clearly changed from “what if” to “how to.” One of the most important things that happened this week was the strengthening of the ASEAN Guide on AI Ethics and Governance. As our regional digital economy moves toward a projected value of US$1 trillion by 2030, the focus has changed to building trust. ASEAN Digital Ministers recently supported the guide, which emphasizes a framework that is both beneficial for business and highly ethical. It’s encouraging to observe a focus on “human-in-the-loop” systems, which ensure that we maintain the human touch that distinguishes our markets as we automate.

The infrastructure in Thailand that will hold this intelligence is also getting a giant upgrade. On March 26, 2026, Thailand announced some news about its digital infrastructure, including the “Enterprise IT Colocation Playbook” to show how data centers may become “AI-ready” hubs. Thailand is gearing up to be a critical part of the ASEAN AI network as liquid cooling and high-density computing emerge. The region’s drive is no longer about storage but also computational strength that is both sustainable and efficient enough to drive the next digital lap.

Tech and Healthcare Innovation

The APAC healthcare sector continues to pursue a convergence of technology and healthcare. This week, Medtronic was recognized in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines for its digital innovation and collaboration with hospitals. Notably, the advanced hybrid closed-loop insulin pump systems used in the Philippines and specialized cardiac care programs in Malaysia stand out.

While some may view these innovations solely from a technological perspective, they actually represent a significant evolution in healthcare. We are beginning to observe a more “proactive” rather than “reactive” approach to managing chronic diseases by combining human expertise with automated monitoring. It indicates that the right tools in the right hands can help millions of people get care for a longer time.

Northeast Asia: Bridges of Intelligence and the “Rocket Street”

Moving on to the rest of the Asia Pacific, the spirit of working together in science and technology has been clear. A high-level South Korean delegation ended a week-long trip to Beijing and Shanghai on March 24, 2026. What is their mission? A close look at the newest advances in AI and self-driving car technology.

This conversation shows that we all want a future where mobility is smart and effortless. When two tech giants discuss self-driving algorithms and urban air mobility, it’s evident that the next era of transportation will emerge right here in our backyard.

In the meantime, the commercial aerospace industry in Beijing is literally reaching for the stars. The city has announced plans for a special “Rocket Street” to help with research and production in the commercial aerospace industry. With more than $14 million in initial funding and 41 projects already underway, the main goal is to make rockets that can be used more than once. By 2027, we want to have vehicles with diameters of 4 and 5 meters that can carry thousands of kilograms of cargo into space. This move to make space technology available to businesses and scientific research is a big step toward opening up the final frontier.

Japan has been working on making the digital world stronger. A major cyber defense hub in Tokyo, which serves the Asia-Pacific region, grew even bigger this past week. This place is all about proactive research and sharing information between governments, businesses, and universities. This hub is using AI to automate threat detection and response on a scale that was previously unimaginable by focusing on the “defender’s dilemma,” which says that a defender must be right every time while an attacker only needs to be right once.

The New Mid-Range and Foldables

Next, let’s discuss the devices that link us all. This week has been huge for consumer electronics. On March 26, Vivo made a significant impact by launching the X Fold 3 Pro, which is now the lightest “book-style” foldable phone in the world. Vivo has perhaps solved the weight challenge that has kept the foldable segment from expanding by using carbon-fiber hinges and second-generation silicon materials.

Samsung has not forgotten about the mid-range market, with the release of the Galaxy A55 and A35 in different regions. These phones bring flagship-level security and AMOLED display technology available to a much larger audience, starting at prices that are still affordable for many consumers. Xiaomi’s 14 Ultra also pushes the limits, showing off a deep partnership with Leica that makes a smartphone work like a professional camera.

APAC Shapes Tech

The Asia-Pacific region is not just using technology; we are shaping its very essence. We are seeing more than just AI, but a multitude of evolutionary and transformative innovations that span from China to Australia.

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