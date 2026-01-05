2026 might be the Year of Governance, Grit & Guardrails in Asia

What To Know The use of AI in chest X-ray tests for tuberculosis at the National Center for Infectious Diseases is a wonderful example of how technology can help people do their jobs better.

As we move into January 2026, I can’t help but think about a basic truth: technology is never just about the “bits and bytes.” It’s about the “heart and soul” of the people who use it. This past week has been very busy all over the Asia- Pacific region. The main theme that stands out is the shift from speculative hype to grounded, human-centered pragmatism.

We aren’t just dreaming about a digital future anymore; we’re building the framework to make it safe, long-lasting, and open to everyone. This is what I think about the most important events from the first week of 2026.

ASEAN: The Important Step in Regulation

There was a big change in the law in Malaysia at the start of the new year. The “Online Safety Act 2025” went into effect on January 1, 2026. This isn’t just another law; it’s a strong promise to build trust in the digital world. The “Deeming Provision” also says that major social media sites with more than eight million users must be registered and regulated. From my point of view, this provision is a necessary step in the right direction. We can’t have a successful digital economy without a safety net that keeps the most vulnerable people, especially kids, safe from the harmful parts of the internet.

Furthermore, on December 30, 2025, reports said that talks for the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) had come to a “substantial conclusion.” This is a huge chance worth US$2 trillion. ASEAN is making the first region-wide digital economy pact in the world by making sure that the ten member states all follow the same rules for digital trade and cybersecurity. It’s a masterclass in regional collaboration, showing that we can do more when we agree on standards.

AI with a Healing Touch

In Singapore, healthcare is still the main focus. This week, Synapxe, our national health-tech agency, gave us a clear picture of how “Agentic AI” will change how we care for patients in 2026. The ASPIRE tool, which is an AI-powered screening system for sarcopenia (muscle loss that happens with age), is something that really impresses me. It is still in the proof-of-concept stage.

The use of AI in chest X-ray tests for tuberculosis at the National Center for Infectious Diseases is a wonderful example of how technology can help people do their jobs better. We let our healthcare workers focus on what they do best—caring for people with compassion and providing complex care—by automating the routine. This program is an example of the “less is more” philosophy: less paperwork and more time to save lives.

Vietnam: The Big Move

The government made a strong statement at the start of the year in Vietnam, which is in the north. Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung signed on to a national plan on January 1, 2026, to master six strategic technology products by 2030. These products include semiconductors and advanced robotics.

Eight of Vietnam’s biggest tech companies have already agreed to take on these “national missions.” It’s not just about making things; it’s about “Made in Vietnam” going from the best to the best in the market. Vietnam is becoming a global semiconductor hub, and Viettel’s first chip plant is set to open later this year. This development shows that the region is no longer happy being a consumer of technology; we are now building it.

New Skies and Physical AI

South Korea is making news in the Asia Pacific region as it gets ready for the world’s largest tech show this week. Korea is sending its biggest pavilion ever to Las Vegas, and it will focus on “Physical AI,” according to reports from January 2.

In 2024, chatbots will be about the “brain” inside the machine, which includes robotics, mobility, and industrial automation. Hyundai and Boston Dynamics have teased their “Partnering Human Progress” plan by showing off the next version of the Atlas robot. The real value is in the move toward B2B AI, which are industrial tools that help with real labor shortages.

The news in aviation is also constantly changing. Thai Airways changed its flight schedules on December 30 so that its first Airbus A321neo could fly. This new fleet isn’t just about having more space; it’s also a step toward making regional travel more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient. AEROTHAI also extended its 30% cut in air navigation fees through January 5 to help with the holiday travel rush. It makes sense to keep the region connected during its most important economic time.

The Link Between People

As I look at these changes, like Malaysia’s safety laws and Korea’s robotic coworkers, I am reminded of a principle that is essential to me: technology should always serve the human spirit, not take its place. We’re moving away from “technology for technology’s sake” and into a time when technology is more mature, controlled, and useful. It’s clear that Asia isn’t just participating in the tech race; we’re also leading the way to a more responsible digital world.

Keep looking for new things, keep asking questions, and most importantly, keep the human element at the center of your digital journey.

