Im Jai: Fascinating Thai Food in a Quiet City Corner

In Singapore’s busy dining scene, where old and new food and beverage outlets frequently and increasingly collapse, finding a new eatery that stimulates our guts and our hearts is always refreshing. Our recent trip to Im Jai by Pun Im was just like that: a trip into Thai food that was reimagined with a careful eye for detail. The name “Im Jai,” which means “satisfaction of the heart,” perfectly describes the philosophy behind this restaurant, where high-quality ingredients and a craftsman’s touch bring out the best in traditional Thai flavors.

The exterior of this restaurant is at once “loud” and subtle, with a giant curved somewhat blindingly bright screen showcasing its history, its chef, and its food. Chef and owner Vincent Pang, who is responsible for this interesting culinary pivot, personally welcomed us to the restaurant at the start of the night. His story is fascinating because he changed careers from the high-stakes world of finance. Chef Vincent gave up the hard work and stress of working at a hedge fund to work in a professional kitchen. The choice was a brave move that shows how dedicated he is to this craft. He used to have to meet extremely high standards and dedicate himself to excellence. Now, he puts that same level of care and attention into every dish, making for a dining experience that is both elegant and heartfelt.

The menu, which is based on real Thai cooking methods, shows a strong commitment to using high-quality ingredients. This is clear in the descriptions of almost every dish. Im Jai’s goal is to show how rich and complex Thai food is by treating each ingredient with care. They do this by getting wild-caught Black Tiger Prawns and cooking French-style duck confit slowly.

A Sampling of the Trio of Triumphs

We ordered a small number of dishes from the restaurant’s menu, starting with the Appetizers Platter, which was a favorite among everyone. Our platter was meant to be a customizable starter, and it had a delicious mix of foods, including Moo Ping, Popcorn Chicken Saap, Crispy Pork Belly, and, most importantly, the Tom Yum Crab Balls. Deep-fried and flavored with Tom Yum spices, these big crabmeat balls immediately stood out. The spice was perfectly balanced, even though it was very spicy, which proved that the Tom Yum Crab Balls were excellent. It was the perfect start to get the taste buds going.

The Pineapple Fried Rice with Wild-Caught Black Tiger Prawns was the next dish. It quickly became the most popular item on the menu. This colorful dish was served rapidly, which is a sign of a well-run kitchen. The Thai Jasmine Rice was a wonderful base, and it was stir-fried with raisins, cashew nuts, and fresh pineapples. It was cooked in a wok with turmeric and curry powder. But the real glory was in the pairing: the wild-caught Black Tiger Prawns were perfectly cooked, and the sweet flavor of the crown of Im Jai’s own signature IM SABAAI pork floss on top of the rice was a perfect match. The homemade floss gave the dish a unique savory crunch and depth that made it stand out from the rest.

Finally, we tried the Im Jai Vegan Bento, which showed how committed we were to eating plants. This beautiful set showed that Thai vegan food can be just as fancy as food that has meat in it. The bento box featured a delectable green curry with wintermelon and Thai eggplants, a refreshing pomelo salad, and a unique stir-fry of green papaya. The traditional Royal Thai wild betel leaf wrap, Miang Kham, with its ceremonial condiments, was the most sophisticated dish. It had a complex burst of flavor in one bite. The vegan bento was very complicated and put together with care, which showed in how well it tasted. However, it was served a little slowly, which was a shame because the other dishes came out quickly. But the taste was well worth the short wait.

The Verdict

Im Jai by Pun Im Thai is all about quality, from its high-quality ingredients like wild-caught prawns and house-made floss to the way it perfectly brings out classic Thai flavors. Chef Vincent Pang’s journey from finance to food is clear in how well he cooks every plate.

The only thing that was a little disappointing was the drink menu. We were hoping for a hot drink that would calm our stomachs and clear our palates after the deliciously spicy food, especially the heat from the Tom Yum Crab Balls. Sadly, the restaurant only serves cold drinks, like a wide range of roselle juice, Thai coconut milk tea, and herbal drinks, as well as alcoholic drinks. This means that classic hot drinks like tea and coffee are not on the menu.

Even with this one small flaw, Im Jai by Pun Im Thai is a wonderful example of modern Thai refinement. Anyone who wants Thai food that fills them up and makes them feel good should go here.

