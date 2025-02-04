Through the Decades: The Evolution of Contemporary Asian Music

Listen to this article

A new era in Asian music began in the seventies, when artists from across the continent started fusing traditional sounds with Western influences. The modern, dynamic, and varied Asian music scene that we know today is largely due to this merging of styles. Let us take you on a short journey, highlighting the major turning points, musical styles, and musicians that have influenced modern Asian music.

Asia’s Rock and Pop Scene Explodes in the seventies

Acts like Happy End from Japan and the Hee Sisters from Korea became household names during the seventies, marking a significant milestone for Asian rock and pop. While drawing influences from Western folk and rock music, these trailblazers also incorporated traditional Asian instruments and melodies into their sound.

Cantopop started to form in Hong Kong, where performers like Roman Tam and Sam Hui were very popular. Generations of Asian musicians would be shaped by Cantopop’s distinctive fusion of Mandarin pop, rock, and traditional Cantonese music.

J-Pop and K-Pop’s beginnings

J-Pop and K-Pop, two styles that have come to represent Asian pop culture, were born in the eighties. Akina Nakamori of Japan and Sobangcha of Korea (sometimes called the “Korean Beatles”) were pioneers in their countries’ first wave of popular music.

Popular Taiwanese pop artists such as Fei Yu-ching and Chyi Yu rose to prominence in this decade as well. The 1980s were a pivotal decade for the Asian music industry, setting the stage for subsequent expansion and diversity.

Asian Music’s Globalization in the nineties

The rise to fame of Asian musicians in the nineties was a watershed moment in the history of Asian music. Bands such as X Japan and Malice Mizer, who were leaders in the J-Pop and Visual Kei movements in Japan, gained a global following.

The inventive sound and highly produced music videos of Seo Taiji and Boys from Korea are often said to have started the modern era of K-Pop. Artists such as Faye Wong and Na Ying, who gained immense popularity in the nineties, also contributed to the rise of China’s Mandopop scene.

Asian hip-hop

A new age in Asian music began in the two thousands, when social media and the internet altered the distribution and consumption of music. The likes of Epik High of Korea and Teriyaki Boyz of Japan spearheaded the rise of Asian hip-hop, which eventually became popular all over the world.

Mandopop, a style of pop music that blends Mandarin Chinese lyrics with Western-style music, also gained popularity in this decade. Famous musicians such as Jay Chou and Wang Leehom sold millions of records around the world and became household names.

In the twenty-tens, K-Pop conquered the world, and Mandopop music rose to prominence. Groups from Korea, such as BTS, Blackpink, and EXO, achieved unparalleled worldwide success in the 2010s. The choreographed dance routines, catchy hooks, and highly produced music videos of K-Pop enchanted audiences from Seoul to New York.

The popularity of Chinese pop music kept rising, thanks to acts like TFBoys and The Fulinmen. Artists from Southeast Asia, such as Raisa of Indonesia and Tata Young of Thailand, gained regional fame in the twenty-tens, marking the beginning of Southeast Asian pop.

Contemporary Asian Music: What’s next?

Adapting to new times and styles, the Asian music scene is thriving in the new millennium. Asian artists are becoming household names thanks to the proliferation and democratization of online streaming services and social media.

Asian music has become increasingly dynamic and varied in recent times, encompassing styles such as the polished, eclectic Southeast Asian pop and the sleek, polished K-Pop. There is no doubt that the thriving music industry on the continent is contributing to the bright future of Asian music.

Finally, spanning decades, genres, and borders, the evolution of modern Asian music is an incredibly interesting and captivating tale. From its humble beginnings as rock and pop in Asia, Asian music has transformed into a worldwide phenomenon, largely due to the influence of K-Pop. The next lap of music is right out of Asia.

