Vietnam’s Đổi Mới 2.0 and What to Expect

What To Know ” This is not a mere continuation of the past Đổi Mới but a re-engineering of the nation’s economic DNA, shifting from low-cost labor and assembly with the aim of becoming a high-tech, digital-first powerhouse.

Vietnam’s commitment to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) means it is operating under some of the most rigorous trade standards in the world.

Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia. It is aggressive and ambitious and looks set to outpace some of its neighbors.

In 1986, the original Đổi Mới (or “Renovation”) policy helped to transform Vietnam from a centrally planned economy to a “socialist-oriented market economy.” It was a tectonic shift that gave millions an opportunity to step out of poverty. And now we are witnessing the emergence of “Đổi Mới 2.0.” This is not a mere continuation of the past Đổi Mới but a re-engineering of the nation’s economic DNA, shifting from low-cost labor and assembly with the aim of becoming a high-tech, digital-first powerhouse.

The Domestic Blueprint: Digital or Bust

The core of Đổi Mới 2.0 was codified in the National Digital Transformation Program through 2025, with a vision toward 2030 (Decision 749/QD-TTg). The mandate is clear: the digital economy must account for 20% of Vietnam’s GDP by 2025 and 30% by 2030.

Domestically, we are seeing a big overhaul of the business landscape. The Vietnamese government has prioritized 8 sectors for digital transformation, namely health, education, finance, agriculture, transport and logistics, energy, resources and environment, and heavy manufacturing.

The Vietnamese government intends that the world no longer sees “Made in Vietnam” to mean just textiles and footwear. Instead, the new focus is on high-value manufacturing, including the prized semiconductor sector. Under the 2021-2030 Socio-Economic Development Strategy, the government’s goal is to increase the share of processing and manufacturing to 25% of GDP. This isn’t theoretical. Samsung has already invested over $20 billion in the country, making Vietnam its global manufacturing hub. Intel’s presence in Ho Chi Minh City remains its largest assembly and test plant globally.

The Silicon Pivot and FDI

The most visible facet of Đổi Mới 2.0 is the aggressive pursuit of the semiconductor industry. In early 2024, the government formalized plans to train 50,000 engineers for the semiconductor industry by 2030. This is backed by specific incentives under the Law on High Technology, which offers the highest level of tax exemptions and land rent reductions for semiconductor and AI projects.

The shift is attracting “tier-one” players. Amkor Technology recently opened a $1.6 billion semiconductor packaging and testing factory in Bac Ninh. Nvidia has signaled intent to establish a base in Vietnam to develop its semiconductor ecosystem. This influx of capital is forcing domestic Vietnamese firms to modernize or risk irrelevance. We are seeing the rise of local tech proponents such as FPT and Viettel, growing out of their service providers’ shells and actively developing their own proprietary AI and chip designs.

The ASEAN Ripple Effect

As Vietnam moves up the value chain, the rest of ASEAN feels the vibrations. Historically, ASEAN members competed for the same pool of low-cost manufacturing FDI. Đổi Mới 2.0 changes that dynamic. Vietnam is increasingly becoming the “China+1” destination of choice, but it is doing so by integrating more deeply with its neighbors.

Under the ASEAN Single Window and the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), Vietnam is streamlining its customs and logistics from an end-point assembler to a critical node. For instance, components manufactured in Thailand or Malaysia are increasingly being routed through Vietnam for final high-tech assembly and testing before being exported to the US and EU markets.

Furthermore, Vietnam’s commitment to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) means it is operating under some of the most rigorous trade standards in the world. This forces a level of transparency and intellectual property protection that benefits regional partners looking for stable, rules-based collaboration.

APAC and the Global Stage

On the broader APAC stage, Vietnam is positioning itself as a strategic counterbalance and a reliability partner. The “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” upgrades with the United States, Japan, and Australia in the last 18 months are not just political gestures; they are economic frameworks.

The focus here is “friend-shoring.” As global corporations seek to de-risk their supply chains, Vietnam’s Đổi Mới 2.0 provides a roadmap for high-tech resilience. The Vietnamese energy sector is an example. To power the digital transformation dream, Vietnam has committed to Net Zero by 2050. The Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8) prioritizes a transition away from coal toward wind, solar, and gas-to-power. This is creating a multi-billion dollar opportunity for APAC energy firms, particularly from Japan and South Korea, which are leading the investment in Vietnam’s offshore wind projects.

The Reality

For the business leader, the takeaway is simple: the Vietnam of five years ago is gone. Đổi Mới 2.0 is a hard pivot toward a knowledge-based economy. The domestic landscape is becoming more regulated, more digital, and more competitive.

Supply chain costs, which historically have been high in Vietnam (around 16-18% of its GDP), are being reduced through massive infrastructure projects such as the North-South Expressway and the Long Thanh International Airport. These are tangible, state-funded initiatives designed to ensure that the physical infrastructure can keep pace with the digital ambition.

The transformation is grounded in data and law. It is driven by a necessity to avoid the middle-income trap. By the time 2030 rolls around, the success of Đổi Mới 2.0 will be measured not by how many sneakers Vietnam exports, but by how many patents it files and how many circuits it etches. The landscape is shifting; it’s time to recalibrate.

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