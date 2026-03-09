Wisdom in Navigating the Human-Centric Tech Shift

What To Know This is a bold, long-term play focusing on advanced packaging and photonics, which aims to enhance the country’s competitiveness in the semiconductor industry and drive innovation in related technologies.

At the MWC event in early March, we saw the debut of the “6G+ Quadruped Robot,” a collaboration between Agibot and China Telecom.

The Asia Pacific region has once again demonstrated this past week that innovation is moving beyond mere “gadgetry” toward integration.

The ASEAN Vanguard and Strategic Cornerstones

ASEAN continues to pivot from being a consumer of technology to a high-value architect of the global digital infrastructure.

In Singapore, the week kicked off with a massive commitment to the bedrock of modern life: semiconductors, which are essential components used in electronic devices for processing and storing data. During the Ministry’s Committee of Supply debate on March 2, the government announced an investment of approximately US$592 million for semiconductor research and development. This is a bold, long-term play focusing on advanced packaging and photonics, which aims to enhance the country’s competitiveness in the semiconductor industry and drive innovation in related technologies. One of the national highlights may be the launch of a new National Semiconductor Translation and Innovation Centre (NSTIC) for Power Electronics, supported by US$44.4 million in funding. This center is vital because it targets the high-voltage demands of data centers and electric vehicles, utilizing materials like silicon carbide to ensure our energy systems are as compact as they are resilient.

In healthcare, the week saw a move toward what I call “distributed wellness.” On March 6, Singapore-based ImmunoScape signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a leading oncology center to accelerate clinical trials for cell-based therapies. Simultaneously, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies unveiled a comprehensive blueprint for the cell and gene therapy ecosystem across Asia Pacific. This isn’t just about medicine; it’s about building a scalable infrastructure where advanced therapies can reach the patient faster and more equitably, ensuring that innovations in cell and gene therapy are accessible to diverse populations across the region.

Furthering regional collaboration, Singapore and South Korea formally doubled down on their partnership on March 3, focusing on AI governance and free trade. It is heartening to see a shift toward “useful AI”—applications that are designed to augment the workforce rather than replace the human touch.

China: Frontier Science and the Robotics Surge

Turning our gaze to the North, China has just mapped out its blueprint for the next half-decade. On March 6, details of the 15th Five-Year Plan emerged, placing an unprecedented emphasis on “frontier science.” The focus is clear: fusion energy, quantum computing, and the deep integration of AI (artificial intelligence) into the manufacturing fabric.

Particularly, the robotics sector is undergoing a significant transformation. Following the display of humanoid robots during the recent spring festivities, the industry is moving from spectacle to utility. At the MWC event in early March, we saw the debut of the “6G+ Quadruped Robot,” a collaboration between Agibot and China Telecom. This isn’t just a machine; it’s a “digital avatar” designed for extreme environments—think lunar bases and deep-sea platforms—where permanent human presence remains a logistical challenge, making it essential for tasks such as exploration, maintenance, and data collection in these harsh conditions.

Perhaps the most significant “fact of the week” in cybersecurity came on March 8, when researchers announced a breakthrough in what they term “unbreakable encryption.” By using a special finding in quantum-resistant math, they have suggested a new standard that could potentially protect data from even the most advanced future hacking attempts. It is a timely reminder that as our tools grow more powerful, our shields must grow even stronger.

South Korea and Taiwan: Memory and Linguistic Intelligence

This week in South Korea, the “thinking machine” dominated the narrative. While we’ve seen the rise of large language models, the hardware to support them is evolving just as rapidly. HBM4, or High-Bandwidth Memory 4, is a type of memory that provides high data transfer rates, which is essential for these models. On March 2, SK Hynix confirmed the move toward mass production of HBM4 (High-Bandwidth Memory), alongside a new consortium for High-Bandwidth Flash (HBF). These are the “lungs” of AI, allowing systems to process massive datasets without the traditional bottlenecks that have plagued digital transformation efforts, which is crucial for enhancing the efficiency and speed of AI applications across various industries.

Taiwan, meanwhile, is proving that AI can be deeply personal and local. On March 3, a homegrown weather application, “Raining Bell,” introduced an AI assistant named Firefly. What makes this special? It doesn’t just speak Mandarin; it dialogues in Taiwanese Hokkien. The result is “authentic technology” at its best—using cutting-edge agentic intelligence to preserve and serve local culture and dialects. It is a pragmatic workhorse that proves tech doesn’t have to be global to be outstanding.

All about solving real problems

Observing these developments, ranging from Singapore’s US$592 million chip push to the North’s quadruped avatars, reveals a shared trend towards realism. With the impending AI bubble, nations and organizations are waking up to perceive and treat AI as a tool meant to improve the human condition, not just a new toy or gadget. From the preservation of language in Taiwan to the pursuit of sustainable energy in Singapore’s labs, we are seeing more focus on solving real-world problems, such as enhancing cultural heritage and developing innovative technologies that address climate change.

###