A convenient and compact PDRN in solid balm from South Korea

What To Know The product is described as being compact, pocket-sized, and smaller than both a typical palm and a bottle of perfume, which allows it to be easily carried for continuous use.

The VT Cosmetics PDRN Stick Balm combines plant-based PDRN with a convenient solid design, showing the brand’s effort to meet the need for easy-to-use, effective, and portable personal care products in the busy global beauty market.

The chatter among beauty adopters about PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide), which is a DNA fragment often derived from salmon sperm, talks about skin regeneration and supposed anti-aging effects. But, until VT Cosmetics’ PDRN Stick Balm, there were very few animal-free options for those who want PDRN for their beauty regime.

The South Korean cosmetics brand VT Cosmetics has introduced the balm that utilizes a solid stick format to consolidate multiple steps of a skincare routine into a portable application. The product aims to offer consumers a convenient, multi-use item that addresses skin hydration and firmness.

The brand centers its focus on addressing daily skin stress by enhancing its foundational strength. Its ingredient research, particularly its long-term study and utilization of Centella Asiatica, reflects this approach. The company states it has developed its own proprietary derivatives from this ingredient, including CICAHYALON™, CICALIAO™, and CICA REEDLE™. VT Cosmetics aims to create effective and easy-to-use products for different skin types, including its new Reedle Shot line, which helps the skin absorb treatments better and supports its overall health.

The Solid Form Factor: An All-in-One Approach

The PDRN Stick Balm is presented as a 9.5 g “ALL IN ONE Essence stick balm.” Its defining feature is the solid balm form, which is intended as an alternative to liquid or cream-based products. VT Cosmetics markets this stick as a single unit capable of functioning as an essence, serum, cream, moisturizer, and makeup enhancer. The solid composition allows for direct, mess-free application, positioning the product for use throughout the day whenever the skin requires moisture or revitalization.

The formulation is designed to melt into the skin upon application, delivering a smooth and non-sticky texture. It is fragrance-free and leaves a soft finish, contributing to a luminous glow described by the brand as a “Glass Skin Effect.” The format is specifically structured for easy integration into the final step of a skincare routine or for reapplication over makeup.

Phyto PDRN Panax: A Non-Animal Ingredient

Central to the stick balm’s formulation is its key active component, PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide). PDRN is an ingredient known in dermatology for its reported role in skin regeneration. The industry standard for PDRN has historically involved sourcing it from salmon DNA. However, VT Cosmetics utilizes a specific, non-animal variant.

According to the product information, this PDRN is plant-based and is derived from Korean wild ginseng extract. The shift to this ginseng-derived source allows the product to be marketed as “Vegan PDRN.” The benefits attributed to this ingredient include assisting in skin restoration, increasing firmness, and providing wrinkle care.

Additional components, such as collagen and ceramide NP, support the balm’s overall performance. The industry suggests that collagen could boost skin resilience and create a “plumping” effect, while ceramide NP could strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier. Together, these ingredients might make fine lines less noticeable and improve skin flexibility, especially when applied to the eyes and neck.

Design for Portability and Daily Use

The physical design of the PDRN Stick Balm emphasizes portability. The product is described as being compact, pocket-sized, and smaller than both a typical palm and a bottle of perfume, which allows it to be easily carried for continuous use. This small, lightweight format minimizes the friction associated with reapplying skincare products outside the home.

The packaging facilitates direct, hands-free application, aligning with the product’s function as a convenient tool for instant touch-ups. Its non-liquid state removes concerns related to travel restrictions or spillage associated with conventional creams and serums. The product’s utility is positioned across various scenarios, including travel, office environments, or general daily routines where quick application is necessary.

The VT Cosmetics PDRN Stick Balm combines plant-based PDRN with a convenient solid design, showing the brand’s effort to meet the need for easy-to-use, effective, and portable personal care products in the busy global beauty market.

###