XTEINK X4 E-Reader: A Minimalist’s Companion for Reading

What To Know
- The most reliable way to upload files is to turn the eReader off, remove the included 32G MicroSD card, and manually copy files onto it using a card reader connected to a PC.
- If your goal is a dedicated e-reader that is smaller, thinner, and lighter than any smartphone, offering a focused E Ink screen without draining your primary phone’s battery, the X4 is an unparalleled choice.
In a world dominated by constant notifications and screen time, finding a truly focused reading device feels increasingly rare. Enter the XTEINK X4 Ultra-thin Magnetic Back E-Reader, a pocket-sized champion that strips away the distractions of modern connectivity to deliver a pure E Ink experience. This device is not about maximizing features; it’s about optimizing a single function of reading on the go. And the X4 delivers on that mission, often by being perfectly, deliberately simple.
Design and Portability
The most compelling feature of the X4 is its profound portability. Measuring a mere 0.23 inches thick and weighing in at only 74 grams, the X4 is designed to disappear into a pocket or bag. The 4.3-inch E Ink display with 220 PPI provides crisp, clear text that mimics the feel of reading print.
A neat trick lies in its magnetic back, which allows the X4 to easily attach to compatible surfaces, a feature that encourages taking it everywhere, turning the world into your library. A thoughtful inclusion is the lanyard hole, ensuring that even a device this featherlight remains securely by your side.
Pure Reading and Battery Freedom
This commitment to pocket-sized, distraction-free reading is what makes the X4 a true winner for travelers and commuters. The key selling point, especially for those reliant on their smartphones for essential daily tasks, is battery independence. With a 650 mAh battery, the X4 is designed for long reading sessions and won’t tax your primary devices. It uses a handy Type-C port to recharge when it’s time.
The X4 achieves this pure focus by adopting a refreshingly simple, button-driven system. Navigation is handled entirely through dedicated physical buttons: Power, Previous Page, Next Page, Back, and OK/Confirm. This design choice reinforces a truly pure reading environment, free from the complexity of touch screens.
The Reading Features menu provides essential tools:
Toggle Dark Mode for easy reading in low light.
Set the reading direction to portrait or landscape.
Manage simple bookmarks (added by pressing and holding the confirm button).
Set an Auto Flip page-turn interval between 0 and 9 seconds.
Use the Chapter function to jump up to 100 chapters at a time.
Limitations
Potential users should be aware that the X4’s simplicity comes with some acknowledged usability limitations, primarily in file management and formatting. The device supports a limited range of files: TXT (UTF-8) and EPUB for books, and BMP and specific JPG images for pictures. Customization, while available through fonts, is restricted to the specific
.bin format.
File transfer options, though functional, are decidedly simple:
MicroSD Card Transfer: The most reliable way to upload files is to turn the eReader off, remove the included 32G MicroSD card, and manually copy files onto it using a card reader connected to a PC.
Hotspot/Browser Transfer: You can enable a hotspot on the eReader and connect your phone or computer to the dedicated Wi-Fi network (password: 12345678). You then upload files via a browser interface at
192.168.3.3.
Future Updates: The highly anticipated function to upload files directly from a phone is noted as “not yet available” and will require a future system update.
The reading experience itself may also require minor troubleshooting for some formats; for example, improperly encoded TXT files can be corrected by ensuring they are saved with UTF-8 encoding. For users who utilize a Mac, the ability to clear the cache in the settings is helpful for removing extra files that may cause duplicates.
A Distraction-Free Companion
The XTEINK X4 is a device that forces you to simplify your reading life. It requires a little effort to set up and manage files, but this friction is the very mechanism that ensures a streamlined reading experience once you’re settled in.
If your goal is a dedicated e-reader that is smaller, thinner, and lighter than any smartphone, offering a focused E Ink screen without draining your primary phone’s battery, the X4 is an unparalleled choice. It is a brilliant, highly specialized addition to the toolkit of any minimalist reader who values portability and digital serenity above all else.
