Editor’s brief: Now while the world is slowly opening up to normalcy again, the concept of hybrid work has emerged as the preferred way for some, where WFA (work from anywhere), whether back to the office for some days, work from home (WFH) for a couple of days, and even working from WIFI-enabled cafes, have become acceptable for large and small enterprises alike. If you have a home office, or a home studio, a set of quality bookshelf speakers may just be the thing. Audioengine’s latest HD4 bookshelf speakers fit snugly into your home office/studio with rich enveloping sound to get you into the mood for productive work. The vendor’s release is below.

Audioengine announces the arrival of the HD4 Home Music System with Bluetooth aptX-HD in Singapore, defining versatile and size-defying sound

The new speakers are made for your music, inspired by the way you listen

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, July 7, 2021 – Independent speaker company, Audioengine today announces the arrival of the HD4 Home Music System with Bluetooth aptX-HD in Singapore. The new speakers are a set of premium-powered, two-speaker setup that offers excellent music reproduction and surrounds you with a sense of presence that most compact systems often miss.

Connect to your music no matter where it lives

Audioengine HD4 features an all-access pass to all of your music on any app or device, wired or wireless connections including USB input from your computer, or good old analog from your vintage turntable or prized tape deck. In addition to its versatile playback, the new speakers also support low-latency Bluetooth aptX-HD for premium, extended-range wireless connection. This means HD4 has incorporated capabilities to stream your existing music services, tune into your favourite podcast or listen to those carefully curated playlists from your personal music library, quicker and easier.

Versatile size-defying sound with bold design that fits in

Designed to take on space limitations, the HD4 is the perfect upgrade where surfaces are minimal but performance and convenience can’t be compromised. The new speakers feature 4″ aramid fibre woofers and 0.75″ silk dome tweeters, coupled with built-in power amplifiers wrapped in precision tuned, hand built and finished wood-veneer cabinets.

Built for versatility, the HD4’s modest design does little to prepare listeners for its expansive soundstage and crystal-clear imaging. Constructed with similar custom components found in Audioengine’s award-winning HD6 speakers, along with the convenience of its modestly sized HD3, HD4 is built to impress with Audioengine’s signature sound and uncompromising quality.

As handsome as they are compact, the speakers will easily fit in any small living space and blend in with any decor. HD4 is quick and easy to set up with no extra components to fix – users simply need to plug and play to enjoy their very own home music system.

Technical Specifications

Type: Powered Bluetooth aptX speaker system

Amplifier Type: Class AB

Power Output: 120 W peak power total (30 W RMS / 60 W peak per channel), AES

Drivers: 4″ aramid fiber woofers, 0.75″ silk dome tweeters

Inputs: 3.5 mm stereo mini-jack, USB, RCA L/R, Bluetooth

Outputs: RCA variable line-out, 3.5 mm mini-jack headphone out

Dimensions: 23 cm x 14 cm x 16.5 cm (each speaker)

Weight: 3.3kg (Left – active) , 2.4kg (Right – passive)

In the box: 1 set of HD4 Home Music System speakers, antenna, 2m speaker wire (16AWG), AC power cord, 1.5m USB cable, 2m RCA audio cable, cloth speaker bags, cloth cable bag, setup guide

Pricing and Availability

The Audioengine HD4 Home Music System is available in 2 colours: Black and Walnut at a recommended retail price of S$799 (including GST), at AV One (av1group.com.sg), Connect-IT, Headphones.SG, iShopChangi, Isetan Scotts L3, Isetan Tampines L2, KrisShop, Stereo Electronics, Takashimaya L3, Treoo, TK Foto and Ztomiclab.

About Audioengine

Since 2005, Audioengine based in Austin, Texas, has designed and built innovative, easy-to-use and affordable audio products with all your music in mind. Great sound, simple but elegant designs, high quality material and truly useful features are what Audioengine is about. For more information, please visit https://audioengineusa.com.

