Editor’s brief: If you have done math or philosophy before, you may have heard of two famous philosophers of old, Euclid of Alexandria, and Euclid of Megara. The earlier Euclid (of Alexandria) was known as the “father of geometry”, while the latter Euclid (of Megara) was the teacher of Zeno of Citium, who became the founder of Stoicism. In all, the name Euclid (from the Greek word Εὐκλείδης, meaning “good glory”), certainly provide an esoteric and yet classical feel, whether math or philosophy. And it is in the same spirit that leading audiophile brand Audeze brings to us their latest IEM, the Audeze Euclid. The vendor’s release is below.

Audeze expands on their award-winning iSINE legacy with Euclid, their new closed-back planar magnetic in-ear in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, September 14, 2021 – Audeze LLC, the award-winning premium technology company responsible for engineering some of the world’s most advanced audio solutions, announced the launch of their new closed-back planar magnetic in-ear.

The new Euclid is Audeze’s first closed-back in-ear headphone. Featuring custom built 18mm Audeze planar magnetic drivers, MMCX cable terminations, and ergonomically designed precision milled aluminium housing, Euclid is engineered for high-end audiophiles looking for a premium mobile solution that doesn’t sacrifice comfort for style and durability.

Patented Planar Magnetic Driver Technology

Euclid’s 18mm planar magnetic drivers incorporate Audeze’s patented Fazor™ waveguides to eliminate the phasing and distortion typical of most closed-back dynamic in-ears. The efficient single driver design also includes Audeze’s patented Fluxor™ magnets and Uniforce™ voice coils to further reduce distortion, improve sensitivity, and create superior coherency across the entire frequency spectrum.

Attention to detail, both inside and out

The new in-ear is engineered with the users in mind for both aesthetics and functionality. Featuring a smoothly contoured shell with an elegant matte black finish, Euclid’s light-weight and durable body is precision-milled from solid aluminium and capped with a layer of carbon fibre. The gold plated MMCX plug terminations not only add the perfect finishing touch, but also ensures that the headphones have a secure and durable connection. Euclid’s high sensitivity and low impedance makes the headphones an ideal companion to any high resolution audio player.

Euclid’s small 5mm ear port, contoured design, and light-weight construction work together to create an ergonomic fit suitable for most inner-ear shapes. The braided cable is routed behind the ear for enhanced stability, eliminating the need for ear hooks and improving comfort over extended listening sessions. For the best fit with the best comfort, Euclid comes with 3 different styles of silicone and foam eartips including SpinFit® and Comply™ models.

Technical Specifications

Style: In-ear, closed-back

Transducer type: Planar Magnetic

Magnetic structure: Fluxor™ magnet array

Magnet type: Neodymium N50

Phase Management: Fazor™

Diaphragm type: Ultra-thin Uniforce™

Transducer size: 18mm

Maximum SPL: >120dB

Frequency response: 10Hz – 50kHz

THD: <0.1% @ 100dB SPL

Sensitivity: 105 dB/1mW (at Drum Reference Point)

Impedance: 12 ohms

Max Power Handling: 500 mW

Wired Connection: Braided MMCX

Weight: 15g/pair without cable

Pricing and Availability

Audeze Euclid is available immediately at a retail price of S$1,999. They can be found at AV One (https://av1group.com.sg), Connect-IT, Headphones.SG, Stereo Electronics, and Treoo.

About Audeze

Audeze LLC is the California-based high-end audio manufacturer delivering the most accurate sound reproduction available today. Audeze products, engineered with the latest innovations in materials science and technology, are built with precision craftsmanship. Audeze’s commitment to research, development, and uncompromised audio is reflected in every facet of their leading-edge products. This has earned Audeze the distinction of being the world’s best reviewed headphone brand.

###