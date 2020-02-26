Check Point Software Technologies Recognised as a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Award Winner for Most Prolific Integration Partner

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, February 26, 2020 – Check Point Software Technologies today announced it has been named a Microsoft Security 20/20 award winner for the Most Prolific Integration Partner category. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.

At the inaugural Microsoft Security 20/20 partner awards, held February 23, Microsoft announced award winners in 16 categories that span security integration partners, system integrators and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies is a winner for Microsoft Security 20/20 Most Prolific Partner award.

Today, the cloud computing environment is the most complex it has ever been. The number of cloud services offered to enterprises has grown exponentially. The manner in which businesses store and scale data has changed dramatically. At the same time, the number of technologies deployable in the cloud has multiplied significantly, while application architecture has moved to micro-services, which has redefined the perimeter for security to that of the workload. All of these changes have made for a drastic increase in attack surface in today’s cloud computing environment. Enterprises everywhere face the stern reality of multiple attack points – both ephemeral in nature and fragmented across a vast landscape in the cloud.

To meet the unique security needs of today’s cloud and that of Azure customers, Microsoft and Check Point began working together. Microsoft shares Check Point’s belief that prevention supersedes detection. That, if you’ve detected an attack – most likely in the form of a breach – it means that you are already undergoing damage control to your company and brand. As a result, multiple integrations connect Microsoft and Check Point CloudGuard security products, including Azure Security Center, Azure Sentinel and Intune. These integrations ensure the assets of Azure customers are fully protected while allowing them to benefit from the elastic, dynamic and cost effective nature of Azure cloud.

Azure customers are choosing Check Point as their top choice in cloud security. Microsoft’s Most Prolific Integration Partner Award underscores Check Point’s leadership and vision in cloud security, and further emphasizes Check Point’s ability to meet the new and complex nature that surrounds today’s cloud.

“Microsoft and Check Point have significantly aligned their efforts,” said Itai Greenberg, VP, Product Management and Product Marketing Check Point Software Technologies. “Security is continually cited as a key barrier to wide-spread enterprise cloud adoption and expansion. Together, Microsoft and Check Point deliver one of the most advanced threat prevention solution to Azure customers, keeping their cloud network, data and applications protected from the most sophisticated Gen VI cyberattacks today.”

Only through collaborations can organisations help customers get clarity and become more secure. The security ecosystem must work together to create a vision for the future where people, information, and companies are made safer. Microsoft Security 20/20 provides an opportunity to honour Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions and services during the past year.

Deployed by over 4,000 organisations worldwide, the Check Point CloudGuard portfolio of cloud security solutions addresses all aspects of the Cloud threat landscape. The solution delivers public and private cloud advanced threat prevention, posture management and compliance, runtime protection for cloud workloads, SaaS application security, as well as cloud threat intelligence and analytics.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, this combined product architecture defends an enterprise’s cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organisations of all sizes.

