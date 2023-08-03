popcornmovie-unsplash
Cinema: Tom Cruise runs again for prima parte in the Mission Impossible franchise

Editor’s brief: Tom Cruise, the ever-running man all keen on great stunts and cinematography, is at it again for the Mission Impossible franchise, in the return of the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”. Whenever we think of the Mission Impossible series, that iconic music theme would ring in our ears. In this new film, Cruise’s character “Ethan Hunt” risks all against a formidable enemy, to… tadah, save the world. The cinematography is again, epic. A little spoiler though, this Part One of the Dead Reckoning, is already lengthy on its own. Given Cruise’s interest in character development and acting chops, the length is understandable. But I would say the film can easily be cut down more, and still be able to tell a good story. Is there even a need for Part Two then, if we could compress the film to just one? Watch the film and let us know your thoughts.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Plot: Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.
Internet Movie Database: 8.1/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 96%
Metacritic: 81/100
Information
Runtime: 163 min
Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller
Awards: 1 nomination
Writer: Bruce Geller, Erik Jendresen, Christopher McQuarrie
Actors: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames
Language: English, French, Italian, Russian
Country: United States
