Cinema: Tom Cruise runs again for prima parte in the Mission Impossible franchise

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Editor’s brief: Tom Cruise, the ever-running man all keen on great stunts and cinematography, is at it again for the Mission Impossible franchise, in the return of the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”. Whenever we think of the Mission Impossible series, that iconic music theme would ring in our ears. In this new film, Cruise’s character “Ethan Hunt” risks all against a formidable enemy, to… tadah, save the world. The cinematography is again, epic. A little spoiler though, this Part One of the Dead Reckoning, is already lengthy on its own. Given Cruise’s interest in character development and acting chops, the length is understandable. But I would say the film can easily be cut down more, and still be able to tell a good story. Is there even a need for Part Two then, if we could compress the film to just one? Watch the film and let us know your thoughts.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Plot: Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. Internet Movie Database: 8.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes: 96% Metacritic: 81/100 Information Runtime: 163 min Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller Awards: 1 nomination Writer: Bruce Geller, Erik Jendresen, Christopher McQuarrie Actors: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames Language: English, French, Italian, Russian Country: United States Data provided by OMDB API