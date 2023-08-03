Cinema: Tom Cruise runs again for prima parte in the Mission Impossible franchise
Editor’s brief: Tom Cruise, the ever-running man all keen on great stunts and cinematography, is at it again for the Mission Impossible franchise, in the return of the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”. Whenever we think of the Mission Impossible series, that iconic music theme would ring in our ears. In this new film, Cruise’s character “Ethan Hunt” risks all against a formidable enemy, to… tadah, save the world. The cinematography is again, epic. A little spoiler though, this Part One of the Dead Reckoning, is already lengthy on its own. Given Cruise’s interest in character development and acting chops, the length is understandable. But I would say the film can easily be cut down more, and still be able to tell a good story. Is there even a need for Part Two then, if we could compress the film to just one? Watch the film and let us know your thoughts.
Information
