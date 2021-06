Editor’s brief: Most enterprises rely on multiple tools for various infocomm functions, and application security is no different. Having the power to consolidate the data from various tools with easy-to-understand insights, would be a powerful enabler for any CISO or sysadmin managing complex applications and development. Leading application security vendor Synopsys, announced that it has acquired Code Dx, bringing enhanced software vulnerability correlation, prioritization, and consolidated risk reporting to its arsenal.

Synopsys Acquires Code Dx to Extend Application Security Portfolio

Code Dx adds software vulnerability correlation, prioritisation, and consolidated risk reporting

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, June 10, 2021 – Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced that it has acquired Code Dx, a provider of an award-winning application security risk management solution that automates and accelerates the discovery, prioritisation, and remediation of software vulnerabilities. The addition of Code Dx enables Synopsys to offer customers consolidated risk reporting and prioritisation across correlated software vulnerability data produced by Synopsys solutions and more than 75 third-party and open source application security and development products. Headquartered in Northport, New York, the acquisition also adds a team of R&D engineers experienced in vulnerability correlation and integrating security testing activity across the entire software development pipeline.

The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys’ financials, are not being disclosed.

Prior to the acquisition, Code Dx was a valued member of the Synopsys Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program. As part of that partnership, Synopsys has worked closely with Code Dx to support their integrations within the Synopsys product portfolio. As a result, customers can use Code Dx’s offering in conjunction with Synopsys products immediately.

Synopsys provides the broadest portfolio of application security solutions in the industry, including static, dynamic, and interactive application security testing and software composition analysis. The recently introduced Synopsys Intelligent Orchestration solution uses innovative technology to automatically determine and initiate the most appropriate security tests using Synopsys and third-party products based on pre-defined risk policies and changes made to an application. Code Dx complements and extends these solutions by aggregating and correlating security testing results from Synopsys products, third-party products, and open-source products across the pipeline to provide consolidated risk reporting and facilitate prioritised remediation efforts.

“The complexity and speed of modern software development requires the use of multiple security testing technologies and rapid testing cycles,” said Jason Schmitt, general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. “While robust security testing is vital to securing modern software, it often produces large amounts of vulnerability data that is difficult to manage at speed and at scale. Code Dx enables our customers to optimise and harness the breadth of our application security portfolio, along with third-party tools, by aggregating, correlating, and prioritising security testing results based on risk.”

The addition of Code Dx makes Synopsys the first vendor to provide the full spectrum of application security tools and services, including:

A complete suite of industry-leading security testing tools

An intelligent orchestration engine that automatically determines and initiates the appropriate tests for each step in the DevOps workflow

An aggregation, correlation, and prioritisation solution for the vulnerabilities identified during testing

Consolidated application security risk reporting across any commercial and open-source application security solutions

Consulting and managed services to align people, process, and technology and address application security risks holistically