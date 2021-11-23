Editor’s brief: Content creators, whether in YouTube, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, rely not only on the value of their content, but importantly, also in the quality of their gear. Good audio is paramount in engaging audiences. Shure’s latest MV7X Podcast Microphone and MV88+ Stereo USB Microphone are 2 choices for getting audio right. The vendor’s release is below.

2 in 5 people are content creators: Shure unveils findings from FutureSource’s new study

Research shows microphones are the #1 audio product for content creators – know how to choose the best one for you

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, November 23, 2021 — More people than ever are sharing their talents by creating podcasts, making music, streaming, and gaming. According to the latest research from Futuresource, long-term partner of Shure, 2 in 5 people across the globe are content creators, with more than 40 million people in the world identifying specifically as audio content creators – individuals producing content that requires studio quality audio.

These individuals spent more than 75% more money on their passion projects in 2020 compared to 2019. And, even as the world has slowly reopened to more typical routines, creators aren’t slowing down.

Based on Futuresource’s data, most content creators (65%) shared that they expected the time they spend on their work to increase over the next 12 months. More than half (59%) of those same individuals are already spending more than three hours a week crafting content.

The study also found that creatives are bringing their passions to life through all types and styles of content. The 40 million+ audio content creators are making music, DJ-ing, beat-making, crafting social content and videos, podcasting, and streaming their video gameplay.

When making great content, it is paramount that creators understand how to capture the best quality audio. That’s why nearly half (45%) of creators have invested in new equipment to improve their audio over the last year. To make this vitally important decision easier, Shure has developed an easy-to-follow visual guide to direct anyone to the best mics for their specific needs, including the new MV7X and MV88+ Stereo USB microphones, detailed below.

MV7X Podcast Microphone

The MV7X Podcast Microphone is an XLR-only dynamic microphone with a cardioid pick-up pattern that features Voice Isolation Technology, is compatible with all audio interfaces, and serves as a professional solution for podcasters and musicians. It is most suitable for podcasters, streamers, radio hosts, and musicians with audio interfaces — the perfect microphone for professional and home recording studios.

MV88+ Stereo USB Microphone

The MV88+ Stereo USB Microphone is a compact, easy-to-use, and versatile microphone that can record vocals and a variety of instruments directly to a Mac or Windows computer. Using the free ShurePlus MOTIV™ Desktop App, users can select from various pick-up patterns (Mono, Stereo, Bi-Directional, and Raw Mid-Side) as well as set Gain, Limiter, Compression, EQ, and Monitor Mix. It is best for musicians, beat making and sampler, for on-the-go producers and sound engineers.

Besides these 2 new launches, Shure has the following series under its MOTIV series:

MV7 Podcast Microphone: Best For all content creators, especially podcasters, gamers, streamers, and musicians who already own a mic stand or boom arm. The MV7 Podcast Microphone is a dynamic microphone with both USB and XLR outputs for use with computers and professional interfaces. The MV7 easily connects with a USB so users can explore additional features. With Auto Level Mode, the MV7 will adjust gain in real time to give a consistent output level, no matter if recording or streaming.

MV88+ Video Kit: Best For bloggers, videographers, adventurers, and mobile content creators. The MV88+ Video Kit transforms any smartphone into a professional-level mobile audio and video rig. The kit includes a Manfrotto® PIXI tripod, phone clamp, and mount, as well as iOS and USB-C cables for next-level compatibility and connectivity. Download the ShurePlus MOTIV Audio or Video App to configure the MV88+ and select from various pick-up patterns, as well as set Gain, Limiter, Compression, EQ, and Monitor Mix.

Pricing and Availability

Shure MV7X podcast microphone retails for S$299 (including GST). Shure MV88+ Stereo retails for S$318 (including GST). Shure MV7 podcast microphone retails for S$399 (including GST). Shure MV88+ Video Kit retails for S$389 (including GST). All of the mentioned Shure products are available immediately at AV One (http://www.av1group.com.sg), Challenger, Gresouth Trading, Headphones.SG, Isetan Scotts Level 3, KrisShop, Sprint-Cass, Stereo Electronics, Takashimaya Level 3, TK Foto, Treoo.com and XGear.

About Shure

Shure (www.shure.com) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have nearly 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

About Futuresource

Futuresource Consulting (www.futuresource-consulting.com) is a market research and consulting company, providing its clients with expertise in Professional AV, Consumer Electronics, Education Technology, Content & Entertainment, Professional Broadcast, and Automotive. Combining strong methodologies and unsurpassed data refinement with in-depth market knowledge and forecasting, Futuresource provides the latest insights and technological developments to drive business decision-making.

Senior Market Analyst James Kirby manages the Professional Audio team at Futuresource, reporting and consulting across various product categories including Professional Loudspeakers, Microphones, Amplifiers, Mixers, Content Creation, DSP, Audio Collaboration, and more. Harnessing his personal experiences as an end-user in these markets, James is driven by his enthusiasm and passion to bring high-quality research to the pro audio industry. James was recently mentioned in Installation Magazine’s Pro AV Watch List for 2021, listed as part of the 25 biggest influencers in AV.

