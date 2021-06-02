Editor’s brief: IEMs (in-ear monitors) are all the rage, even during the ongoing endemic, because musicians and music enthusiasts are still jamming hard in studios or home (studios), to keep the music loud and thriving. The FiiO FH5s is the latest from innovator FiiO, with great sound isolation in the same comfortable and diminutive package. The vendor’s release is below.

FiiO unveils the FH5s with dual balanced armatures and dynamic drivers, an upgrade to the popular FH5 earphones in Singapore

The new headphones boasts an all new acoustic design, with 2 Balanced Armatures and 2 Dynamic Drivers, outdoing its predecessor

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, June 2, 2021 – The leader in lossless audio players, FiiO today announces the arrival of the FiiO FH5s in-ear monitor (IEM) in Singapore. The new FH5s is a true upgrade from its predecessor – the veteran FiiO FH5, with significant advancements and innovations in all aspects including appearance, comfort, and sound quality.

Better sound in a brand new 2+2 architecture

The new FiiO FH5s features double dynamic drivers and double balanced armature acoustic architecture. Replacing the balanced armature used for mid frequencies in the original FH5, the new mids dynamic driver provides better vocals and soundstage in the FH5s. The dual dynamic driver setup also connects the bass and mids together, allowing a smoother and more coherent bass. Simply put, the new and improved dual dynamic drivers build a better sense of atmosphere and truly envelop you into the music.

This is made possible by the 12mm Beryllium-plated dome and PU gasket dynamic low frequency driver, giving the FH5s a powerful and deep bass. The low and mid frequencies are taken care of by a 6mm Beryllium-plated dynamic mid frequency driver that is meticulously tuned to connect to the other drivers seamlessly, resulting in addicting, luscious yet pure vocals that soothes the ears. Treble is handled by the Knowles TWFK-30017 balanced armature driver, which has proven to be wildly popular among music listeners. This driver is placed directly in the sound tube to be as close to the ear as possible for less high-frequency loss and better extension, giving the FH5s it’s exquisite treble.

TriShell Acoustic Design – Supercar-Inspired Technology for Maximum Performance

The FH5s has employed the TRISHELL “sandwich” structural design, with 5 axis CNC machined aluminium magnesium alloy rear shell, body and front that covers solidly fixed together at 3 points to reduce resonance and distortion. Much like an exotic supercar with its super-rigid chassis to maximise performance, the FiiO FH5s is built for maximum performance that will be sure to impress.

Other features include:

3 Tuning Switches for 8 Different Exciting Listening Experience: With 3 tuning switches to customise your bass, mids and trebles, music lovers can define your own sound and set the tone to create your very own music taste. On top of that, the FiiO FH5s also supports over 8 different settings, so that you can achieve the perfect listening experience that can fit your mood of the day.

Hi-Res audio certification : A testament to the FH5s' promise to deliver quality audio

: A testament to the FH5s’ promise to deliver quality audio Abundant accessories for customisations: From swappable plugs to a carrying case and an abundance of customisable ear tips, listeners are spoilt with options.

From swappable plugs to a carrying case and an abundance of customisable ear tips, listeners are spoilt with options. Expanded MMCX connector: Detachable cable that utilises the stable expanded MMCX connector with blue and red markings to easily distinguish the left and right channels.

Technical Specifications:

Headphone type: Over the ear

Frequency Response: 10Hz – 40kHz

Drivers: 12mm beryllium plated diaphragm/PU gasket + 6mm Beryllium-plated + Knowles TWFK-30017 compound BA

Impedance: 40Ω（@1kHz)

Sensitivity: 106dB/mW

Max Power Input: 100mW

Headphone Plug: 2.5/3.5/4.4mm gold-plated plug

Cable Length: 120cm

Weight: Approx 8.8g (Single ear unit)

Pricing and Availability

FiiO FH5s is available in Black and at a recommended retail price of S$399 and can be found at AV One (av1group.com.sg), Connect-IT, E1 Personal Audio, FiiO LazMall (lazada.sg/shop/fiio), Headphones.SG, Jaben, Stereo Electronics, SAM audio and Treoo.com.

About FiiO Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

FiiO was established in 2007 and has experience in researching and developing countless portable music products of different types, and sell FiiO-branded products through sales agents worldwide. The brand name FiiO is composed of Fi(fidelity from HiFi) and iO(number 1&0), representing the real feeling and convenient life that digital brings to life. FiiO is focused on product quality, adheres strictly to ISO9001 standards in quality management and works hard to attain the lowest repair-related product returns rate. FiiO places great importance on users’ needs and ceaselessly pursues perfection in product design and manufacturing, to supply users with the best audio products at the best prices. FiiO products have won awards including iF Design Award, Reddot Award, EISA Award, VGP Award, etc.

