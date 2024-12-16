Fancy a “lucky” clover gift in Singapore?

What To Know In the early years, there was the now defunct Japanese supermarket and department store Yaohan (八佰伴 or 株式会社ヤオハン), which ran from the 1970s till its closure in 1998.

While Plaza Singapura may have gone through tremendous changes, its evolution has brought in new audiences, especially with the establishment of the Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station, which made it very convenient for consumers to converge at the mall.

Deep in the heart of the Orchard Road shopping belt, we found an established retailer VillageSmith Gifts Workshop (gemworks.com), with shelves full of limited edition lighters and 4-leaf “lucky” clover gifts. The shop also features an advanced laser engraving system for on-site custom engraving for all the products within the shop, run by a professional. Read more below.

Plaza Singapura, one of Singapore’s long-running shopping malls along the downtown shopping district, has gone through various transformations through the years. In the early years, there was the now defunct Japanese supermarket and department store Yaohan (八佰伴 or 株式会社ヤオハン), which ran from the 1970s till its closure in 1998. The electrical division of Yaohan survived and was rebranded as Best Denki, which is still thriving in Singapore today.

While Plaza Singapura may have gone through tremendous changes, its evolution has brought in new audiences, especially with the establishment of the Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station, which made it very convenient for consumers to converge at the mall.

VillageSmith Gifts Workshop has been around for more than 16 years, having been incorporated since 2008, and is fronted by retail lead CJ, who is very experienced in gifts, jewelry, custom gift manufacturing, and laser engraving. We often find him at the store meticulously advising customers on products that would best fit the needs of customers.

One of their iconic products is the 4-leaf “lucky” clover range, and includes the basic 4-leaf clover, 5-leaf, 6-leaf, 7-leaf, 8-leaf, 9-leaf, and even rarer forms. VillageSmith provides the assurance of quality with certificates of authenticity and deluxe packaging for their clover gift products. CJ has more than 20 years of experience in clover products, predating VillageSmith’s inauguration at earlier ventures. L

Love affair with “lucky” clover

According to Irish folklore, “Lady Luck” grew the Four Leaf Clover in the Garden of Eden. Folklore aside, these gifts of nature are certainly lovely to behold, especially if they are sealed and protected for consumers to admire over time.

Nature does not limit itself to 4-Leaf Clovers. The rarity of the occurrence is related to the number of leaves. Six, seven, eight, nine leaf clovers, and more, can be found. The more leaf petals on a single leaf, the more desirable they are to collectors. VillageSmith has a broad spectrum of desirable clovers, ensuring young and mature alike can acquire these charms of exquisivity.

###