[Ficton] Office entity and Jane

The office building was located on the outskirts of town, surrounded by dense forests and abandoned buildings. It had been abandoned for years, with only a few brave souls daring to venture inside. But Jane was different. She had heard rumors about the mysterious building and its secrets, and she couldn’t resist the temptation to explore it herself.



As she stepped into the lobby of the office building, Jane felt a chill run down her spine. The air was musty and stale, with a faint smell of decay. The walls were covered in peeling wallpaper and the floorboards creaked under her feet. But something drew her further inside.

She walked through the deserted hallways, feeling like she was being watched by unseen eyes. She heard whispers and murmurs coming from the shadows, but couldn’t make out what they were saying. It was as if the building itself had a life of its own.

Finally, Jane reached the conference room where she had heard rumors of strange occurrences. The door creaked open on its own, revealing a dark and eerie room filled with old chairs and tables. But something was different about this room. There were no windows, only a few flickering candles that cast eerie shadows across the walls.

Suddenly, Jane heard footsteps approaching from behind her. She turned around to see a figure shrouded in darkness. It was hard to make out who it was, but she could feel its eyes on her.

“Who are you?” she asked, her voice trembling with fear.

“I am the spirit of this office building,” the figure replied. “And I have been waiting for someone like you.”

Jane felt a surge of excitement mixed with dread. She had always believed in the supernatural and now she was face to face with it.

“What do you want from me?” she asked, her curiosity piqued.

“I want you to help me solve a problem,” the spirit replied. “There is something wrong with this office building, something that needs to be fixed.”

Jane nodded eagerly, sensing an opportunity for adventure. She listened as the spirit explained the problem – a mysterious force was causing the building to age rapidly and decay at an alarming rate. It was as if something sinister was lurking within the walls of the office building.

Together with the spirit, Jane set out to find the source of the problem. They searched high and low, but found nothing. Finally, they stumbled upon a hidden room deep beneath the building. Inside, they found a mysterious machine that seemed to be causing the decay.

With her quick thinking and resourcefulness, Jane managed to shut down the machine and restore the office building to its former glory. The spirit of the office building thanked her with a warm embrace before disappearing into the shadows once again.

Jane left the office building feeling exhilarated and inspired. She had faced her fears head-on and come out victorious. And who knows, maybe she would return one day to uncover more mysteries hidden within the walls of this mysterious office building.

Note – This is a work of fiction. Names, characters, places and incidents either are products of the author’s imagination or are used fictitiously. Any resemblance to actual events or locales or persons, living or dead, is entirely coincidental.

