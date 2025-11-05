Finding “Ichi-go Ichi-e” at Hvala’s New Tanjong Pagar Outlet

What To Know This deeply resonant philosophy of treasuring the present is not merely a motto but the very soul of Hvala, and nowhere is it felt more keenly than at their beautiful new sanctuary, Hvala Kissa, nestled within 100 AM Mall in the heart of Tanjong Pagar.

The space invites you to truly embody the spirit of Ichi-go Ichi-e and to put down your phone, to notice the intense floral notes of your gelato, to appreciate the quiet, tannic strength of your white tea, and to value the present moment, for it will never come again.

I was having my bibimbap one day and saw this cafe about to open. And today was just the day to try this place out. This newly opened space is minimalist and tasteful in its decor and nestled in a quiet corner of the mall. Hvala is all about coffee and tea, rivaling some of the republic’s more established chains such as Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, which in my opinion is punching above its weight already.

While tea remains the centerpiece, the introduction of a premium coffee experience, particularly decaffeinated options, ensures that there is something for everyone, including in the later hours of the day when you need to wind down without a caffeine charge.

Since I already had an Americano just earlier, I decided to try their tea instead, with a dessert as well.

A Refreshingly Fruity Encounter: Spring’s Field Lychee Oolong Gelato

Out of their wide selection of gelato, I wanted something not too mundane like chocolate or vanilla (pun intended). This led me to select the Spring’s Field Lychee Oolong Gelato.

This flavor is an innovative nod to Hvala’s hot brew menu, which features an Oolong tea called “Spring’s Field” known for its intense floral aroma. The gelato perfectly captured this foundation. The first spoonful was a delightful surprise, with a refreshing blend where the floral character of the Oolong tea shone through, paired with a fruity hint of what should be lychee. I do believe it hit the spot with me, right after a dense Russian-inspired beef stroganoff with olive rice. It was a true palate cleanser for me.

The Quiet Strength of the Kyoto White Tea

I chose the Hvala Exclusive Kyoto White Tea, known on the menu as Shirocha. In a world dominated by matcha and robust oolongs, the white tea category is often overlooked, but here, it stands as an experience in elegant simplicity.

The menu promises a tea that is subtly floral with a pleasant malty sweetness. Upon the first sip, the experience was exactly that: incredibly smooth and well-rounded on the mouthfeel. However, what truly elevated this cup was a nuanced layer of complexity. Unlike many delicate white teas that finish too lightly, the Hvala Exclusive White Tea possessed a surprising richness in tannin. This was a delicate taste that does not overwhelm, perfect for an afternoon or the evening. I had it after the gelato, and so it rounded up the experience very well.

Hvala Kissa at 100 AM Mall is more than just a teahouse; it is a philosophy beautifully realized in glass and cream and tea. The space invites you to truly embody the spirit of Ichi-go Ichi-e and to put down your phone, to notice the intense floral notes of your gelato, to appreciate the quiet, tannic strength of your white tea, and to value the present moment, for it will never come again. This is a must-visit for anyone seeking a pause button in the midst of Singapore’s urban energy. Go, pause, and make your encounter a cherished memory.

