Polyx Acoustic Panels Beyond the Noise

Acoustics, which you can’t see, often determine how comfortable and useful a space is in modern architectural design. Open-plan offices, schools, and hotels are becoming more and more common in the business world. Because of this, the fight against echo and reverberation that can be disruptive is crucial. Enter Polyx™ by Aid Pte. Ltd., a name that has quickly become known for its cutting-edge, eco-friendly acoustic treatment. Let us take a brief look at Polyx panels and the company behind it.

Polyx’s Acoustic Prowess

The Polyx™ Diagonal panels, which we tried in our open-plan office with a livestreaming video studio, are an understated modern way to absorb sound. The Diagonal design is part of a larger family of polyester acoustic panels. It has a subtle but striking visual rhythm that architects and designers love. The patented construction of Aid’s products, including the Diagonal series, is what makes them so great. These PET acoustic panels aren’t just pressed together; they are made using a special, multi-step process. This includes carefully tumbling, needle-punching, and baking a mix of polyester fibers that melt at low and high temperatures.

The result is a fibrous structure with a lot of density designed to act as a sound trap. This density lets the panels absorb sound well and keep it from bouncing around, which makes ambient and intended sound clearer and more comfortable in any setting, from open-plan offices, retail outlets, recording studios, and conference rooms. They come in different thicknesses (6 mm, 9 mm, 12 mm, or 25 mm), giving builders and designers options to match acoustic needs with projects.

Sustainability included

Polyx is a wonderful choice because it shows that a company cares about both its products and the planet. Being environmentally responsible and sustainable is at the heart of the operational philosophy. Their method directly addresses a major global problem: the huge amount of plastic waste. Aid contributes in making the world a greener place because only about six percent of all plastic is currently being recycled.

The Diagonal series and other Polyx polyester acoustic panels are made from recycled plastic bottles and are beneficial for the environment. The company actively keeps a lot of plastic out of landfills and incineration by focusing on upcycling used plastic instead of making new materials. This commitment to using eco-friendly materials and production methods is at the heart of the company’s CSR. When designers and builders choose Polyx panels, they are not just choosing a panel; they are also helping to protect the environment while enjoying the beauty and performance of natural fiber that is beneficial for it.

Proof in the Projects

Aid’s portfolio features several intriguing and impressive installations, including the Ministry of Health’s office at Maritime Square in Singapore, the IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority), SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi, the Recreation Wing at Singapore’s URA Centre, the Lien Foundation, Airbnb’s office in Singapore, SIM University, and others.

We are particularly impressed with the SeaWorld project in Abu Dhabi, as it is utterly demanding. This project demonstrated Aid’s solutions working in a demanding setting. The project included the 12 mm Polyester Wave Baffle system, which is a different style from the panels we tried but with the same polyester fiber technology and the same acoustic pedigree.

A Team with a Vision

Polyxwall, which is a part of Aid Pte. Ltd., is the brainchild of Elijah Yang, who is very much into AI and acoustics. Aid is an innovative acoustic “hardware” business, while the sibling Nested Technologies has a team of bright IT geeks innovating in the software of AI and ML. The company ethos, inspired by innovators led by Yang, embodies a fun, innovative, and successful spirit that can be trusted to deliver real-world, proven acoustic solutions for serious businesses in need of acoustic treatment.

Setting the Standard

In our opinion, Aid’s products show that the company has aligned smart product engineering with environmental needs. The panels have a high-density, sound-absorbing structure that makes a real difference in reducing echoes and improving clarity, even in an open-plan office like ours. Furthermore, the fact that the company makes its products out of recycled plastic bottles shows how serious it is about being environmentally friendly.

