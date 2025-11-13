Giving my eyebags a lift?

What To Know Although the user instructions mentioned using the device two to three times a week for a month or more, I tested it every night before bed, almost every night for over a week, because I feel my eye bags are severe.

I tried to allow the device to stay stationary briefly while I glided it across, and I felt as if it had more effect through the electrode “tip.

When we think of radio frequency (RF) technology, we tend to think of wireless communications, broadcast systems, and satellites. However, RF has been used for various devices and even in some consumer devices. Recently, I got the AMIRO Eye Rejuvenation RF Device that claims to help users get rid of signs of aging, such as eye bags. With serious eyebags due to heavy work schedules over the decades, and not wanting to go under the knife, I figured this little device is worth a try, all under 4 minutes.

The technology in a small form factor

AMIRO’s device uses what it calls “quadruple photoelectric technology,” running on 1.25 MHz RF technology, which sends controlled thermal energy deep into the dermis. Apparently, this controlled heating is supposed to help the body produce more collagen and elastin, which may tighten the layers under the skin for a more toned exterior. The RF energy is designed to help drain excess fluid buildup under the eyes and reduce the swelling associated with eye bags.

The device also utilizes Electrical Muscle Stimulation (e-EMS) microcurrents to lift the skin in the fascia layer and enhance ingredient absorption; it includes 620 nm Red LED Light, which is said to stimulate collagen production, and 750 nm Infrared Light (IR), which may improve blood flow and reduce melanin for a radiant complexion. All of these are in a portable “thick” pen form factor that is easy to hold. One downside of the device is that its magnetic cap can easily come off.

My short trial

Although the user instructions mentioned using the device two to three times a week for a month or more, I tested it every night before bed, almost every night for over a week, because I feel my eye bags are severe.

I cleaned my face first. The first time I tried the device without using a conductive gel, it was difficult to glide the device’s “tip” around my eyebags. The next time I applied a gel to the eyebags first, and then it was effortless to glide the device around the eyebags. I turned on the device and used the default Level 1 settings, as my skin is thin and sensitive. There was a short “buzz” on startup, and when applied to skin, I felt a warmth and an electric “sting,” but nothing uncomfortable (YMMV). I glided the device on one eyebag first for a few times, and then the next eyebag. I tried to allow the device to stay stationary briefly while I glided it across, and I felt as if it had more effect through the electrode “tip.”

In the period of over a week, I managed to use it almost every night. Although its literature mentioned “clinically supported” improvements over 28 days, I could see improvements over my short test. I noticed a visible reduction in my eye bags.

Details

The instructions in the user manual are easy to understand, which makes it easy to use. One, two, or three lights show the three intensity levels (Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3). You can change the levels by quickly pressing the switch/intensity button, which cycles through 1-2-3-2-1. A white light shows that the battery is above 21%, and a red light indicates that it is below 20%. Throughout the usage, I did not have to charge more than the first charge. It is easily charged through the USB Type-C port. I cleaned the device before I placed it on my skin, and I cleaned it with a tissue paper after every use.

The safety instructions were clear. We should not put the electrodes on our upper eyelids or eyeballs (I can’t imagine any person doing that!) The instructions also warned those with pacemakers or metal implants near the application area, or pregnant, or breastfeeding, should not use the device.

Verdict?

Anything tiny and consumerized should not be treated as a magic wand. I know eye bags are cosmetic, and this self-help device is perhaps also cosmetic or temporary. But if it helps even a little with visible results, and there is little harm to it, why not? I am going to go the whole nine yards for the full 28 days, as recommended, and see how it goes. I may update this article in due course.

