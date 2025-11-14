The simplest face tracking selfie tripod perhaps?

What To Know I got this from the local online marketplace, with the intention that it be simple and affordable, and hopefully useful for vlogging when I need to, without the need to juggle Bluetooth pairing, smartphone apps, or anything like that.

In a world full of gadgets that demand apps, Bluetooth pairing, and complicated setup instructions, the P01 Auto Face Tracking Tripod arrives as a breath of fresh air. I did not have too much hope for such a simple and affordable device. But, if you work with it, this might just be the simplest vlogging tripod yet.

Made simple

I got this from the local online marketplace, with the intention that it be simple and affordable, and hopefully useful for vlogging when I need to, without the need to juggle Bluetooth pairing, smartphone apps, or anything like that. The P01 delivers based on these premises. It seems to be a great addition for content creators, families who need to FaceTime or videoconference with remote people, and educators (corporate or institutional) delivering content “live” or recorded. You simply mount your smartphone on the P01, perhaps adjust the built-in camera to align with where your face might be, power it on, and shoot your reels.

The biggest win for the P01 is its stunning ease of use. If you’ve ever tried to set up a complex motorized gimbal or a smart accessory that needs you to download an app and create an account, you know how quickly the magic fades. The P01 eliminates all that friction. It features a built-in camera that acts with its own brain. There is absolutely no app required, no annoying Bluetooth pairing, and no network connection needed.

This “app-free” design makes it the perfect accessory for literally anyone. Think about a younger person just starting their social media journey—they can unbox it and be recording in minutes. Or consider grandparents who want to video call the family but struggle with new tech; they can simply place their phone in the holder, press the power button, and the tripod will automatically follow their face as they move around the kitchen or living room. The learning curve is practically flat.

Using the P01 truly feels like magic. Once your phone is securely mounted (it uses a clever gravity-lock system that makes placement effortless), the tripod instantly begins tracking. It rotates a full 360 degrees to keep you perfectly centered in the frame. The responsiveness is lightning-fast, ensuring that even if you’re moving quickly—say, demonstrating a recipe, doing a workout, or giving a presentation—you never drift out of view.

However, the truly remarkable feature is the innovative gesture control. If you need to pause the tracking without touching the screen, all you have to do is show an open palm, and the movement stops (indicated by a red light). To resume, just make an “OK” gesture. It’s a hands-free experience that feels intuitive and accessible.

Whether you’re a teacher recording a lesson, an aspiring vlogger shooting a haul video, or a busy parent trying to record their kids’ milestones while multitasking, the P01 removes the stress of needing a dedicated camera operator. It works seamlessly with any app—TikTok, Instagram, Zoom, or your phone’s native camera—because it operates completely independently. The P01 Auto Face Tracking Tripod is an absolute 10/10 recommendation for its reliable performance and, most importantly, its sheer, uncomplicated brilliance.

