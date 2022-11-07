Getting a Audioengine S6 into your abode

Editor’s brief: So, you are working from home. Or perhaps you are a SOHO or startup entrenepreneur. Decent background audio, or that occasional ramp-up to a room full of sound, is what you are looking for. While your space, whether a room at home or a small office, may just be air-conditioned, you want an efficient subwoofer to neatly sit at a corner, blending in with your design ethos or personal style. The Audioengine S6 subwoofer with a Class D amplifier may just be the box for you. Read more below.

Audioengine Introduces New Powered Subwoofer S6

SINGAPORE – Audioengine, independent speaker company based in Austin, Texas, introduces S6, the new powered subwoofer that sets a new standard for performance in an ultra-compact package. With 210 watts of power in a small package, S6 is the ultimate performance boost for desktop, home theatre and gaming setups. Featuring a front-firing woofer in a sealed box, the S6 delivers deep, smooth, and punchy bass that defies expectations.

Powerful bass extension

Audioengine emphasises the compact package of S6, a small yet powerful speaker that delivers an expansive soundstage. Measuring a modest 10”H x 10”W and weighing only about 15 lbs, the S6 is the perfect compact bass extension for your desktop, gaming rig, home theatre or any small setup.

Small sub, big sound

Utilising a highly efficient Class D amplifier and a 6″ long-throw woofer, the S6 has to be heard to be believed. And with a frequency response down to 33Hz in a sealed box design, the bass is punchy, smooth, and deep. Adjustable crossover points between 40 – 130Hz means you can dial in exactly the sound you want.

With 210 watts of power and the height of two 12oz cans, the S6 can easily fill most rooms and, for its size, produces a powerful sound that outperforms other compact subs in the market.

Seamless integration

The S6 features dual analog audio inputs and can connect to two systems at once. Want to save power? The S6 features a selectable energy-saving auto-on mode that can detect when there is a signal from your audio source.

Want to go wireless? Audioengine’s optional W3 system can be added easily using the USB charging port for convenient placement wherever you need it.

Features and benefits

3.5mm mini-jack, LFE/RCA inputs : Convenient and versatile plug-in options that can also connect to two audio sources at once, such as powered speakers and an A/V receiver

: Convenient and versatile plug-in options that can also connect to two audio sources at once, such as powered speakers and an A/V receiver USB charging port : Wireless ready with the W3 sender/receiver kit or power other USB devices

: Wireless ready with the W3 sender/receiver kit or power other USB devices 15mm thick MDF cabinet enclosure : Strong yet light reinforcement for greater woofer performance

: Strong yet light reinforcement for greater woofer performance 6″ long-throw front-firing woofer : Small but powerful, this woofer design ensures accurate bass while being small enough to fit in many places, including a desktop

: Small but powerful, this woofer design ensures accurate bass while being small enough to fit in many places, including a desktop Crossover frequency control : Easily adjust how high the bass will go to perfectly balance the sound with your speakers

: Easily adjust how high the bass will go to perfectly balance the sound with your speakers Phase switch: 0/180 degrees : Flip the phase as needed based on your listening environment to maximise bass performance

: Flip the phase as needed based on your listening environment to maximise bass performance Auto-sensing standby mode : The S6 will automatically go into a low-power mode when no audio is playing, saving energy. A bypass switch turns off this feature

: The S6 will automatically go into a low-power mode when no audio is playing, saving energy. A bypass switch turns off this feature Detachable power cord: Disconnect the power cord for convenient transport

Technical specifications

Type: Powered Subwoofer, sealed enclosure

Amplifier Type: Class D

Power Output: 210 W peak power total (140 W RMS), AES

Drivers: 6″ long throw front-firing woofer

Inputs: 3.5 mm stereo mini-jack, RCA L/R

Input Voltages: 100-240 V AC, 50/60 Hz auto-switching

SNR: >100 dB (typical A-weighted)

Frequency Response: 33Hz – 132Hz ±1.5dB

Input Impedence: 10K ohms unbalanced

Crossover Frequency: 40Hz – 130Hz

Protection: Output current limiting, thermal over-temperature, power on/off transient protection

Standby Consumption: <1W

Phase: 0 / 180 degrees

Pricing and availability

The Audioengine S6 Powered Subwoofer retails for S$499 (including GST) and is immediately available at AV One (av1group.com.sg), AV One Lazada (www.lazada.sg/shop/av-one), Headphones.sg, Sam Audio, Stereo Electronics, Treoo, TK Foto and Retrocrates.

###