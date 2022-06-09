Editor’s brief: Peter Sieber, with 37 years of process automation experience, who has been Vice President of China region for leading safety company HIMA, has been tasked with new responsibilities on top of his current role, as VP of Strategic Marketing at HIMA. Separately, Ms Yao Zhou has been appointed as Managing Direcot Finance and Administration in HIMA China. The vendor’s release is below.

HIMA appoints Peter Sieber as Vice President Strategic Marketing

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, June 9, 2022 – Peter Sieber was appointed to the position of Vice President Strategic Marketing of the HIMA Group. In this newly created function, he will drive the digitalization of functional safety and further expand the company’s position as an independent solution provider in safety-related automation.

The marketing communication, product management, consulting, training and standards departments have been combined into the new Strategic Marketing department, which has been headed by Peter since 1 June. One of his main tasks is the expansion of the solution portfolio to include digitalized customer processes and their global establishment.

Peter has 37 years of experience in process automation since he graduated with an engineering degree and has held various management positions at leading international process automation companies. After joining HIMA as Sales Manager in 2013, he was appointed Vice President Norms & Standards and Vice President Region China in 2016.

“This task suits Peter Sieber 100%. He has relevant international experience in process automation and functional safety. With his flair for innovation, he will expand our portfolio with digitalized solutions that create real added value for our customers,” explains Jörg de la Motte, CEO at HIMA.

Peter is involved in international standards working groups in the areas of safety, security and engineering. He was involved in the development of IEC 61508 and IEC 61511 (functional safety), IEC 62443 (OT security), IEC 62881 (engineering), EN 50156 (combustion safety) and ISO 13849 (machine safety).

As an employee in the German-China standardization cooperation Industry 4.0, he has helped to establish functional safety in the Industry 4.0 context in China.

The regional management at HIMA China has been restructured. Ms. Yao Zhou has been appointed to the Management Board as Managing Director Finance & Administration with effect from June 1, 2022. This will strengthen local management in the strategically important Chinese market. Yao has been working for the company since 2016 and was previously responsible for Finance & Administration, as well as Human Resources.

In his new role, Sieber will retain responsibility for business in China.

