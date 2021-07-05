Editor’s brief: With the proliferation of data centers throughout the world, especially in a world of CDNs and cloud adoption, there is a need to manage data centers around the globe with finesse and peace of mind. Check Point Software’s latest Quantum Maestro 175 and Quantum Smart-1 security management appliances and R81.10 software, may just be the ticket to this bliss. The vendor’s release is below.

Check Point Software Technologies Transforms Hybrid Data Center Security with On-Demand Scalability and Simplified Management in the Cloud

The new Check Point R81.10 software, Check Point Quantum Maestro 175 and Check Point Quantum Smart-1 Security Management appliances provide advanced protection for complex hybrid data centers with brisk operations and an ultra-scalable platform

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, July 5, 2021 — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has extended the capabilities of its Quantum Hybrid Data Center Security solution to deliver the most advanced protection for complex hybrid data centers with automated operations and an ultra-scalable platform. The new Check Point R81.10 software, Check Point Quantum Maestro 175 and Check Point Quantum Smart-1 Security Management appliances enable businesses’ to have greater flexibility to securely move workloads between the data center and cloud on demand. Enterprises can now enable applications and workloads to be delivered at the edge with better response times at lower costs.

The acceleration of enterprises´ cloud adoption due to the new ‘work from anywhere’ environment has spread business applications across the data center and multiple clouds making it difficult for security teams to manage distributed cloud systems with a centralised control. This rapid digital transformation has been further complicated by the increased demands to securely connect users to the data center and the cloud from anywhere. As traffic between the data center and cloud have increased, organisations are challenged with scaling on demand and rapidly delivering services and apps without creating a bottleneck of security over performance.

“With the emergence of distributed SaaS applications and the need to better support remote workers, the modern data center is rapidly evolving to a hybrid architecture, with both on-premises and cloud operations”, said Frank Dickson, IDC Vice President of Security and Trust, “Check Point is enabling global enterprises to secure their hybrid data centers, extending hyperscale security, and simplifying management and operational efficiency on premise and in the cloud.” “Security threats have become more frequent and sophisticated, so automated threat prevention and security policy orchestration will be key to keeping up with the expanding threat landscape,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management at Check Point Software Technologies. “Check Point’s Hybrid Data Center Security Solution increases enterprises performance and scalability without complexity. The Quantum family of products protects organisation’s data centers from sophisticated attacks by isolating threats with zero trust micro segmentation, providing fully automated operations with dynamic and unified policy management, and by enabling remote users to securely connect to the cloud.”

Check Point’s complete Hybrid Data Center Security portfolio delivers:

Highest level of threat prevention for the data center: Check Point R81.10 software provides enterprises with the most advanced protection to block attacks including over 60 AI & ML threat prevention engines designed for any network. All gateways are updated automatically for complete protection against zero-day threats.

Check Point R81.10 software provides enterprises with the most advanced protection to block attacks including over 60 AI & ML threat prevention engines designed for any network. All gateways are updated automatically for complete protection against zero-day threats. Advance performance in daily operations: Check Point R81.10 brings major improvements in security operation efficiency providing enterprises the quickest route to deploying Check Point’s unified security management across their entire network fabric from their web browser, with no deployment time needed, and no need for ongoing maintenance or manual updates.

Check Point R81.10 brings major improvements in security operation efficiency providing enterprises the quickest route to deploying Check Point’s unified security management across their entire network fabric from their web browser, with no deployment time needed, and no need for ongoing maintenance or manual updates. Automated and scalable data center operations : Check Point Maestro orchestration enables expansion from a single Quantum gateway orchestration to the capacity and performance of 52 gateways in minutes, giving companies elastic flexibility while enabling high levels of threat prevention throughput. The new Check Point Quantum Maestro 175 delivers a fabric capacity of 3.2 TeraBits per second and doubled the amount of 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports for maximum Hyperscale orchestrations.

: Check Point Maestro orchestration enables expansion from a single Quantum gateway orchestration to the capacity and performance of 52 gateways in minutes, giving companies elastic flexibility while enabling high levels of threat prevention throughput. The new Check Point Quantum Maestro 175 delivers a fabric capacity of 3.2 TeraBits per second and doubled the amount of 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports for maximum Hyperscale orchestrations. Scalable Security Management and Compliance: Check Point’s four new Quantum Smart-1 Security Management appliances allow security administrators to scale managed gateways on demand making it possible to double capacity in just five minutes. The new security management platforms deliver full threat visibility and greater system resiliency to handle any network growth and log capacity across an organisations infrastructure.

“The Quantum Cyber Security platform is intuitive and user-friendly,” said Kyle Pomering, Network Engineer at CoxHealth “If I miss something, it tells me. I can deploy a policy in seconds instead of minutes. And I have peace of mind knowing that a policy change won’t create a connectivity loss or delay.”

The modern data center and network requires the flexibility of a hybrid cloud security architecture that uses automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to scale threat prevention performance on demand on premise and in the cloud, with a simplified and unified management system. Check Point Software is transforming how organisations secure their hybrid data centers with Check Point R81.10, Quantum Maestro, and the Quantum Smart-1 security management appliances. Organisations can now simplify their data center workflow orchestration and scale up their security gateways on demand.

For product specifications or to learn more about functionality, please visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/quantum/

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organisations of all sizes.

Follow Check Point via:

###