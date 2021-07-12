Editor’s brief: Having great audio is a given, especially if you are an audiophile or enthusiast. However, what if you want the best of both worlds – great audio and sleeping soundly? Now with the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z earphones, you may just have the right tiny gadgets for both desires. Great hifi in your ears aside, the ComfoBuds Z have 30 built-in soothing sounds to slow you down nicely till you snooze. And they are super comfortable to boot. The vendor’s release is below.

1MORE unveils award-winning ComfoBuds Z wireless earphones in Singapore, an engineered pair to help users sleep better

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, July 12, 2021 – 1MORE, a globally distributed premium consumer audio company, today announced their first foray into the increasingly popular sleeping aid headphones market with its 1MORE ComfoBuds Z wireless earbuds. The earbuds are created in an effort by 1MORE to improve the impact of sleep on one’s health and wellbeing, and have already bagged the 2021 iF Design Award winning sleeping buds.

More than just a typical wireless earbud, the ComfoBuds Z doubles up as a sleeping aid in bed, or for those moments where you need some quiet down time. These 2-in-1 earbuds come with 30 built-in soothing sounds that can calm you down when you just want to switch off from the world to enjoy a moment of peace, or to sit back & relax with your favourite beverage or book before bedtime. The 30 calming tracks are carefully picked to trigger one’s inner senses to sleep more effectively and unwind easier.

There is a delicate balance to get right when it comes to wearability, but 1MORE has set out to solve those issues when it comes to sleeping with a pair of earbuds. The 1MORE ComfoBuds Z come under their new ComfoBuds’ series of True Wireless earbuds where form, comfort and function all marry into one to deliver an earbud that is both discreet and comfortable, all while delivering a powerful sound isolation performance.

ComfoBuds Z have been sculpted perfectly for most people’s ear canals to create the tightest seal possible without discomfort. The product includes 4 sets of hypoallergenic, antibacterial ear tips to ensure a pleasant fit, and ensures a cleaner and fresher you every morning. The lightweight earbuds weighing just 2.7g can also reduce noise reduction of up to 24dB, with superior external noise blocking capacity which allows them to be ultra-portable for on-the-go travel or to slip into the pocket of your pyjamas.

Other features include:

5 Auto-off Timers : At 30-minutes intervals up to 150 minutes, let your earbuds know when to tap out, while you drift into deep sleep

: At 30-minutes intervals up to 150 minutes, let your earbuds know when to tap out, while you drift into deep sleep 2 Listening Modes: Whether it’s time for bed, or simply a night to relax with quality music, switch up between either Soothing (sleeping), or Music mode

Whether it’s time for bed, or simply a night to relax with quality music, switch up between either Soothing (sleeping), or Music mode Balanced Armature : Listen to music and soothing sounds the way it was meant to be heard

: Listen to music and soothing sounds the way it was meant to be heard AAC Compatibility: Bluetooth optimised audio for faster transmission and premium sound quality on iOS devices

Technical Specifications:

Single Earbud Weight: 2.7g

Charging Case Weight: 34g

Gross Weight: 39.4g (with case)

Earbud dimensions: 24 x 9.2 x 14.2 mm

Case dimensions: 60 x 30 x 38.5 mm

Single earbud battery capacity: 30 mAh

Case battery capacity: 410 mAh

Charging time: 75 minutes (earbuds) ; 65 minutes (charging case)

BLE Playtime – ~3.5 hours (Earbuds fully charged)

Bluetooth Playtime – ~2.5 hours (Earbuds fully charged)

Speaker Impedance: 22Ω

Bluetooth: Version 5.0 ; 10m range (open space)

Pricing & availability

1MORE ComfoBuds Z retails for S$159 (including GST) and is available immediately for purchase at the following authorised retailers: 1MORE LazMall (www.lazada.sg/shop/1more), AV One (av1 group.com.sg), Connect-IT, Challenger, Headphones.SG, Isetan Scotts L3, Isetan Tampines L2, KrisShop, MobyShop, Mobile Bash, Popular, Stereo Electronics, Takashimaya L3, Treoo, and XGear.

ABOUT 1MORE

1MORE INC. specialises in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. 1MORE uses the latest patented designs and materials to enhance our sound, comfort, and aesthetic appeal. From aerospace grade metals to genuine Swarovski crystals, 1MORE takes zero shortcuts to maintain a standard of modern excellence in both function and form. Headquartered in San Diego, California, 1MORE’s products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. 1MORE INC. has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years, and aims to become the preeminent global audio brand. Grammy® winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi who tunes 1More’s headphones and Chinese Pop Star Jay Chou, are heavily involved and invested in 1MORE’s mission to build and deliver superior quality headphones at an amazing value.

###