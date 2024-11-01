Keeper Security Appoints Takanori Nishiyama as SVP APAC Sales and Country Manager Japan

What To Know “His deep expertise of the industry and the APAC market will be instrumental in driving our mission to offer advanced Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions that simplify security management compared to traditional PAM systems.

Leading cybersecurity vendor Keeper Security has appointed Takanori Nishiyama as senior vice president for Asia Pacific Sales and Country Manager for Japan. Read more below.

TOKYO – Keeper Security, a provider of cybersecurity software to protect passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets, and remote connections, has appointed Takanori Nishiyama as Senior Vice President of Asia-Pacific (APAC) Sales and Country Manager for Japan. Nishiyama has more than a decade of leadership experience at VMware, where he oversaw the End User Computing (EUC) business in APAC including Japan. Nishiyama also contributed to high-growth initiatives at Red Hat and EMC, having expanded the businesses in the hardware, software, and SaaS industries.

Keeper expanded its footprint in the APAC region since 2023, with its APAC headquarters at the Prime Terrace KAMIYACHO building in Minato’s Toranomon district of Tokyo.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nishiyama-san to the Keeper team,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. “His deep expertise of the industry and the APAC market will be instrumental in driving our mission to offer advanced Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions that simplify security management compared to traditional PAM systems. His leadership will strengthen our position as a trusted cybersecurity leader in the region.”

“It is concerning that only 29% of Japanese respondents feel confident in their cybersecurity practices, particularly when it comes to password security and management. This statistic underscores the urgent need for more robust solutions in the region,” said Nishiyama. “Keeper is committed to empowering organizations in Japan, and throughout the region with our advanced password and privileged access management solutions to ensure that their data, systems, and customers are protected with the highest level of security.”