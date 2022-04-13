Editor’s brief: In a global medical crisis that began in late 2019, the world continues to suffer heavy challenges as we slowly thaw from the crisis. And yet, amidst challenges, the true leaders of industries continued to innovate and transform. One such company is HIMA, the leading safety automation solutions company for process and rail industries, headquartered in Germany. HIMA launched the himalaya Innovation Lab in early 2021 to uncover and propel new and innovative business models as an in-house incubator. That spark took off, with an anniversary of its success today. The vendor’s release is below.

HIMA’s Innovation Lab himalaya takes off

Founded a year ago, HIMA’s himalaya Innovation Lab is on course for expansion.

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, April 13, 2022 – HIMA launched the himalaya Innovation Lab in early 2021, dedicated to initiating projects with a focus on new and novel business models. After completing various successful projects, the independent provider of safety-related automation solutions is taking its next step into the future by expanding the Innovation Lab team.

With himalaya, HIMA strengthens its innovative power and invests in sustainable growth. Thanks to the autonomous lab, the topic of innovation has gained new prominence across the HIMA Group. Alongside product innovations, which are still developed at the headquarters, emphasis is placed here on business models and transformation projects that are jointly driven forward with customers.

The himalaya Innovation Lab is located in the Green Business Park in the Taylor area of Mannheim. Surrounded by other innovative companies and taking advantage of carefully designed creative and inspiring spaces, the team has an excellent working environment for implementing innovation projects in a state-of-the-art facility, enabled by technology to enhance collaboration.

“The positive start validates our choice as shareholders to establish an in-house incubator to strengthen innovation and open up new business areas,” explains Steffen Philipp, Managing Partner of HIMA.

The slogan ‘Exploration Rocks’ describes the core of the new organizational unit: Innovative ideas are highlighted and evaluated over a short period of time, and only the best ones are pursued further. As a result, HIMA employees, customers and other innovative companies are encouraged to develop and evaluate new ideas in a structured process that takes six to eight weeks and employs cutting-edge methods and concepts.

“As an independent family-owned company with 800 employees, it is quite exceptional to maintain our own Innovation Lab. However, its success proves that this is the right path to boost our innovation pace even further” explains Jörg de la Motte, Managing Director (CEO) at HIMA.

Within a year, the agile himalaya team established an extensive innovation network and evaluated more than ten innovative digital solutions, some of which are now being implemented. Two of these innovative projects are digitally-connected business models that HIMA intends to explore further. Based on the successful results and growing demand, the team will be enlarged by two additional Innovation Managers and additional working students.

“We are very proud to have already completed so many projects with HIMA employees, customers, potential users, research partners and start-ups. Although our project pipeline is well stocked, we welcome any new ideas and are glad to provide support,” says Knut Haberkant, Head of Innovation Lab.

About HIMA

The HIMA Group is the world’s leading independent provider of safety-related automation solutions for the process and railway industries to protect people, the environment and capital assets. Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Germany, the family-owned company counts about 800 employees and operates from over 50 locations worldwide.

Process Industry Solutions

HIMA solutions help increase functional safety, strengthen automation security and boost plant profitability. For over 50 years, HIMA has been a trusted partner to the world’s largest companies in the process industry (including chemical, petrochemicals, oil, gas, and energy-producing companies). With more than 40,000 TÜV-certified safety systems (SIL 3 and SIL 4) installed worldwide, HIMA qualifies as the technology leader in this sector. As a safety expert, HIMA provides the safety technology as well as consulting, engineering, services, and training to best assist the customers throughout the entire safety lifecycle. The world’s first scalable platform with built-in automation security, HIMA’s Smart Safety Platform enables a broad range of systems on a single technology basis, from small solutions for all the way up to highly complex applications. The independent safety controllers are physically separated and employ open standards. Users can thus combine the most suitable safety solution with any leading BPCS (basic process control system). Typical safety applications include emergency shutdown (ESD), burner control (BCS/BMS), turbo machinery control (TMC), pipeline management control with leak detection (PMC), fire and gas (F&G) and high-integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPS), subsea and tank farms.

Rail Industry Solutions

With the world’s first CENELEC SIL 4-certified programmable safety controller, HIMA has revolutionized the railway industry. The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products are open safety controllers that ensure end users and integrators independence, flexibility and cost savings, and can be easily integrated and maintained in a wide variety of solutions. As the core element, HIMA systems provide functional safety and IT security in applications such as level crossings, interlockings and rolling stocks.

About himalaya

Founded in Mannheim in January 2021 as part of the HIMA Group, the Innovation Lab is dedicated to innovation projects with a focus on new business models. More information: www.himalaya.rocks

Youtube-Clip: Paula rocks himalaya: https://youtu.be/p7_XmyjqJN4

