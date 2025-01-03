Lightweight and affordable smartphone HMD Key

Listen to this article

What To Know The HMD Key prioritizes speed, security, and dependability, offering a quality Android™ 14 experience (Go edition) on an affordable and reliable smartphone.

This sleek, affordable smartphone has all the basics you demand out of a smartphone, including virtual memory handling and multi-tasking, taking up only 2 GB of storage as RAM.

If you remember the iconic Nokia brand of phones and smartphones, you may know about the HMD brand, which continues the Nokia lineage in mobile telephony. HMD recently launched the HMD Key, which is an appealing and affordable smartphone for everyday use. Read more below.

SINGAPORE – The HMD Key from Human Mobile Devices (HMD) upgrades your smartphone. The HMD Key demonstrates that you can purchase a reliable smartphone without exceeding your budget. Its lightweight design, basic functions, and affordable price make it a suitable smartphone for many users.

From night photographs to panoramic landscapes to artistic portraiture, the HMD Key has you covered. There are Portrait, Night, Pro, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, and Panorama camera settings to suit every moment.

Another area this device hasn’t trimmed is security, with regular quarterly security updates for 2 years. The vendor mentioned that the HMD Key may run up to 77 hours between charges.

The phone has one speaker, an 8 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front-facing camera, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5 mm headphone socket, a USB Type-C port, and IP52 dust and splash resistance. The phone comes in Midnight Black and Icy Blue. It weighs 185.4 g and measures 166.4 x 76.9 x 8.95 mm.

