@McGallenFL350 – episode 20231016
In this episode, we talk about a Captcha alternative from Cloudflare that would not frustrate anybody, handling third-party crises, and a tiny lightweight umbrella from Fulton that is almost pocketable.
Microwire.news (aka microwire.info) is a content outreach and amplification platform for news, events, brief product and service reviews, commentaries, and analyses in the relevant industries. Part of McGallen & Bolden Group initiative. Copyrights belong to the respective authors/owners and the news service is not responsible for the content presented.