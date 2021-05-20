Editor’s brief: Most B2B enterprise technology vendors have made tremendous inroads in Asia Pacific, especially through the vast network of various APAC channel partners. Asia Pacific is a diverse and sizable market with diverse cultures and languages, and to be able to make inroads in such markets often depend on reliable and sufficient number of channel partners. Synopsys Software Integrity Group is expanding its channel partner program under Tom Herrmann, newly appointed VP of Channels and Alliances. The vendor’s release is below.

Synopsys Software Integrity Group Expands Channel Partner Program Under New Leadership

Synopsys appoints new VP of Channels and Alliances, aims to grow partner network and indirect revenue.

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, May 20, 2021 – Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it is expanding the Software Integrity Group’s partner program under the leadership of Tom Herrmann, the newly appointed Vice President of Channels and Alliances. The program is chartered with expanding customer access to the company’s industry-leading application security products and services by expanding its global channel partner network and streamlining its existing partner program to better serve the channel. Herrmann, who has built and led partner programs at Tanium, VMware, and Oracle, joined Synopsys in February.

“We’re excited to accelerate the expansion of our partner program with a seasoned veteran like Tom Herrmann leading the effort,” said Jason Schmitt, General Manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. “With the right commitment and leadership, a well-tuned channel partner program will be instrumental in scaling our business. While our business unit has traditionally focused more on direct sales – especially in North America and Europe – we have had a lot of early success in building meaningful partner relationships and customer wins across all regions. We’ve reached a point where more aggressive channel investment and strategy provide a faster path to our growth goals.”

The Synopsys partner network currently consists of key systems integrators, consulting firms, solution providers, cloud providers, and technology partners.

The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is on pace to double partner revenue in 2021 while expanding the network of high-value partnerships and restructuring back-end operations and programs to facilitate further growth in 2022. The investment in new leadership and the decision to prioritise partner programs has been well-received.

“Partners are a key part of a successful sales strategy in our industry,” said Tom Herrmann, Vice President of Channels and Alliances for the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. “The Software Integrity Group is at a stage now where a significant part of our growth going forward will be in conjunction with partners. As we continue to scale our business to the next level, our expanded partner program will be focused on ease of doing business, predictability and profitability for our partners.”

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimising risks while maximising speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognised leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behaviour. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organisations optimise security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development life cycle. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry’s broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you’re a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

