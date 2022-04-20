Editor’s brief: The leading unified asset visibility and security company Armis, has announced the appointment of Dana Gilboa, as the Vice President of Product, reporting to Nadir Izrael, CTO and Co-founder of Armis. Dana brings decades of leadership experience in managing strategy of products and technology teams. The vendor’s release is below.

Armis Appoints Dana Gilboa as Vice President of Product

Armis reinforces its dedication to delivering world-class products to secure enterprises’ assets

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, April 20, 2022 – Armis, the leader in unified asset visibility and security, today announced the appointment of Dana Gilboa as Vice President of Product, reporting directly to Nadir Izrael, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Co-founder at Armis. In her new role, Dana will provide leadership and strategic guidance to support commercial efforts across Armis’ world-class offerings.

As an established technology leader, Dana brings decades of experience leading strategy across product and technology teams to Armis. Prior to joining the team, Dana led product development and innovation at leading cyber and enterprise software companies.

“We are honored to have Dana join the Armis team,” said Nadir Izrael, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder, Armis. “Dana is joining Armis at an exciting time for our company as we continue to solidify our position as the leading agentless device security platform. With Dana on board we will continue to extend Armis’ product offerings to meet our customers needs and provide best-in-class security solutions.” “I am thrilled to be joining the Armis team to continue to revolutionise the products Armis brings to market for its customers,” said Dana. “As customer needs continue to evolve and become more complex with today’s threat landscape, I am energised about helping Armis clients succeed in their security endeavors.”

Armis’ award winning platform is currently trusted by Fortune 1000 as the #1 agentless IT, ICS, OT, IoT, IoMT device security provider. Only Armis is uniquely positioned to solve today’s enterprise security challenges with its agentless, enterprise-class device security platform, specifically designed to deliver total asset visibility and 24/7 connected device security.

