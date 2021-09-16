Editor’s brief: Hair loss can affect anyone. While many are familiar with pattern hair loss (PHL) on males, hair loss on females can be very traumatic as well. For example, telogen effluvium (TE) is one such type of hair loss, that can occur due to stress, trauma, illness, etc. There is also research such as those by Gadzhigoroeva et al to show a correlation by the pandemic on PHL and TE. Are there possible means to address such hair loss? The vendor’s news release is below.

S Aesthetics Introduces Unique Clinically Proven Hair Loss Treatment

Safe & Drug-free Approach to Normalise Hair Growth for Men & Women

Singapore, September 16, 2021 – S Aesthetics Clinic, an aesthetic clinic focusing on minimal invasive treatments, introduces Proteoglycan Replacement Therapy, formulated to stop hair loss, promote hair growth and maintain a normal healthy hair growth cycle for men and women.

Hair loss is a rising concern amongst men and women globally with changing lifestyle patterns, hectic schedules, increasing levels of stress amongst other reasons, resulting in hair loss at a younger age. By the age of 35, two-thirds of American men will experience some degree of appreciable hair loss, and by the age of 50 approximately 85% of men have significantly thinning hair. In Singapore, Hair loss is a top beauty concern amongst women aged 25 years and above in Singapore.

Hair loss and hair growth disruptions are often caused by a ‘lower than normal’ concentration of hair growth regulating proteins known as proteoglycans, which play a vital role in hair growth. Proteoglycan Replacement Therapy restores normal healthy hair growth cycle of men and women experiencing Proteoglycan Follicular Atrophy, which is a condition where selective proteoglycans from hair follicles, inner and outer root sheaths waste away, coupled with a decreased ability of the body to reproduce proteoglycans in a normal and healthy manner.

Differences in Male & Female Hair Loss

Commonly known as Male Pattern Hair Loss, Androgenetic Alopecia is the most common form of hair loss and hair thinning affecting approximately 70% of men and 40% of women. It is usually hereditary and caused by male hormones.

Unlike men, women rarely develop ‘true baldness’. Instead, women experience a slow progressive thinning of hair mainly because androgens have a lower impact on hair follicles in women, resulting in women being less susceptible to the effect of androgens than men.

Female Pattern Hair Loss and Telogen Effluvium is the most common type of hair loss occurring in female adults. Telogen Effluvium is usually linked to physical and emotional stress and common causes are childbirth, major illness and sudden changes in diet and lifestyle. Female Pattern Hair Loss was initially thought of as a variant of Male Pattern Hair Loss, but is now recognised as a separate entity. These suggest that conventional treatments for men may have limited efficacy on women.

Proteoglycan Replacement Therapy

The Hair Growth Cycle consists of three phases, the Anagen (growth) phase, the Catalan (transition) phase, and the Telogen (resting) phase. After the hair sheds in the Telogen phase, the hair follicle returns to a new Anagen phase, thereby completing the cycle. When the Hair Growth Cycle is disrupted or influenced by external factors (stress) or internal factors (androgens, cytokines), it may result in shedding, with weak or no regrowth.

Extensive research has been carried out over the last 30 years, focusing on the hair follicle life cycle and functions. It has been clinically documented that proteoglycans, a specific type of activation protein, play a vital role in healthy hair growth.

By utilising a Proteoglycan Replacement Therapy, which is rich in specific proteoglycans, hair follicles can be induced back into the Anagen (growth) phase to begin a new Hair Growth Cycle.

Proteoglycan Replacement Therapy is a safe, scientifically tested, side effects free and drug-free orally administered treatment. It addresses the central role of proteoglycans in the development of age-related or genetic hair loss (Androgenetic Alopecia), post-pregnancy hair loss (Postpartum Effluvium) and stress induced hair loss (Telogen Effluvium), and accounts for the significant differences in male and female hair loss, with different formulations for men and women.

For more information about hair loss treatment and Proteoglycan Replacement Therapy, please visit https://saestheticsclinic.com.

About S Aesthetics Clinic (SAC)

Established in 2017, S Aesthetics Clinic (SAC) has been on the forefront of aesthetic services and products, with a focus on being your everyday aesthetic partner. Our team of professional doctors and therapists believe in progressive treatment, the latest techniques and technology and minimal invasive approach. Our premises are specifically designed to put you at ease, with privacy, comfort and convenience as our top priorities.

###