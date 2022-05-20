Editor’s brief: Germany company HIMA, one of the leading proponents of functional safety in energy, oil and gas, rail and transportation, and critical infrastructures, is launching its first customer solutions center in Asia Pacific, in Singapore. The company’s VP in Asia Pacific, Mr Friedhelm Best (featured in their launch preview video below), will be helming the event in late June, 2022. A editorial preview of what we saw at their Center recently is below.

Preview: HIMA to launch Customer Solutions Center in Singapore

Here is Mr Friedhelm Best giving a short pitch on what to expect in the launch:

Here is an editorial preview by our editorial team when we visited their Center towards completion in April 2022: