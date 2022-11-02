Leading software integrity vendor Synopsys expands channel strategy in ANZ

Editor’s brief: Cybersecurity and coding are tightly intertwined today, where the assurance of security in code is fast becoming an important consideration in the entire software supply chain. There is now a global competition for real cybersecurity and coding talents, and the Australasia region is no different. The Australian government projections shows a growth demand for cybersecurity skills and services by more than 21% to May 2023, and needing perhaps another 11,000 cybersecurity specialists (source). Australia and New Zealand boasts of a vibrant IT arena with many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in various consulting and specialist roles, which are great career development fields for new and mid-career entrants. Leading software integrity vendor Synopsys has expanded into Australia and New Zealand, and boosted its channel strategy through solution partners. Read more below.

Synopsys Expands Channel Partner Strategy into Australia and New Zealand

The global leader in application security extends comprehensive portfolio into the region via solution partners

SINGAPORE – Synopsys, Inc. announces its strategic expansion into the Australian and New Zealand market through the Synopsys Partner Program within the Synopsys Software Integrity Group.

The Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behavior.

Synopsys is a six-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing, a three-time Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Software Composition Analysis, and a two-time Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Static Application Security Testing.

“Broadening our business through the channel is one of our top strategic priorities,” said Tom Herrmann, vice president of global channels and alliances within the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. “Since we made our partner business a centerpiece of our global growth strategy, we have increased our focus on a ‘partner first’ mentality and the results speak for themselves.”

Since announcing the new global partner program in April of 2021, the Synopsys Software Integrity Group has delivered on its promise to enhance all aspects of engaging with partners. Compensation Neutrality was launched shortly after along with a new and innovative pricing model that rewards partners based on the level of engagement and investment. A new partner portal was recently launched making it easier for partners to access training and enablement materials, sales tools, deal registration, marketing materials including self-service demand generation campaign kits, and more. The program also saw the addition of new partners in every region leveraging the broad solution set available to them to sell or build services based on Synopsys technology.

Regional expansion efforts are led by Sydney-based Michael McGrath, APAC Director of Strategic Partnerships within the Synopsys Software Integrity Group.

“As our business continues to develop and grow at pace with the expanding application security market, there are significant opportunities for partners to incorporate Synopsys solutions into their offerings and help their customers secure and build trust in their software,” he said. “By expanding our ANZ Partner Program in a targeted manner, we have a strategic focus on global systems integrators and national systems integrators, services providers, and increasingly on managed security service providers across a wide variety of industry verticals throughout the region.”

Synopsys partners in the region can now sell solutions from the Synopsys portfolio, including:

Coverity® static analysis (SAST) helps development and security teams address security and quality defects early in the software development life cycle, track and manage risks across the application portfolio, and ensure compliance with security and coding standards.

Black Duck® software composition analysis (SCA) helps teams manage the security, quality, and license compliance risks that come from the use of open source and third-party code in applications and containers.

Code Dx integrates application security test results into a centralized location and automates the most time-intensive tasks to speed up testing and remediation.

WhiteHat™ dynamic analysis (DAST) rapidly and accurately finds vulnerabilities in websites and applications, with the scale and agility you need to identify security risks across your entire application portfolio.

Defensics® offers a comprehensive, versatile, and automated black box fuzzer that enables organizations to efficiently discover and remediate weaknesses in software.

Seeker® interactive application security testing (IAST) helps teams automate web security testing within DevOps pipelines.

