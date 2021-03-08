5 adaptive ANC modes from 1MORE’s ComfoBuds Pro wireless earbuds

Editor’s brief: Not all ANC (active noise cancellation) are made equal. Some have basic modes like “on” or “off”, which are not ideal if you want a more gradated ANC experience to suit your taste and ambience. The CES entrant 1MORE ComfoBuds Pro features all 5 of adaptive ANC modes to block out noise from flight-friendly mode, noisy cafes, gusty winds, to a “pass-through” safety mode where users can still the surroundings, to no ANC at all. The styling and ergonomics are superb, with a decently long battery life per fast charge, and active lifestyle compatible. The vendor’s release is below.

1MORE launches its latest wireless headphones – the 1MORE ComfoBuds Pro, a CES Innovation Honouree Award winner in Singapore

SINGAPORE – March 8, 2021 – 1MORE, a globally distributed premium consumer audio company, today announced the launch of its latest pair of wireless headsets in Singapore. ComfoBuds Pro is 1MORE’s 6th True Wireless product to hit the market this year and represents 1MORE’s effort in bringing comfort and portability to the True Wireless category, while still delivering that highly touted sound signature that 1MORE is famed for.

The ComfoBuds Pro features 1MORE’s patented QuietMax ANC Technology, and 6 Electronic Noise-Cancelling (ENC) microphones in total, backed by an AI powered deep neural network for crystal clear calls, suppressing both environmental and in-ear noises while amplifying your voice even in the noisiest environments. 1MORE’s QuietMax ANC Technology changes the way headphones deliver Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) by combining hybrid ANC technology and precise audio to immerse listeners into a captivating Hi-Fi audio environment, for the ultimate sound experience.

In addition, the 1MORE ComfoBuds Pro also offers a total of 5 adaptive modes to tailor the ANC experience to suit your needs. They include:

ANC strong to block out external sounds up to 35dB, best for flight travels

to block out external sounds up to 35dB, best for flight travels ANC mild that is best suited for chatty environments such as cafés

that is best suited for chatty environments such as cafés Wind noise resistant mode to filter out the wind sound when taking a call on-the-go

mode to filter out the wind sound when taking a call on-the-go Pass-through mode for commuters who wants to be more conscious of their surroundings when moving from one place to another

mode for commuters who wants to be more conscious of their surroundings when moving from one place to another ANC off mode for pure listening experience with 1MORE’s signature sound

Music lovers can shift between the modes to fit your environment without compromising between Hi-Fi sound and effective noise cancellation. To top that off, ComfoBuds Pro are fixed with a 13.4mm titanium composite dynamic driver that delivers authentic and balanced sound. From extended bass, to clear mids and silky highs, hear the finest details no matter what genre of music you are listening to.

Other features include:

Ergonomically designed: Oblique-angled earbuds create an ergonomic design that is tested to fit ears of all shapes and sizes. They sit snugly and secretly in your ear canals for a comfortable and squeeze-free experience.

Oblique-angled earbuds create an ergonomic design that is tested to fit ears of all shapes and sizes. They sit snugly and secretly in your ear canals for a comfortable and squeeze-free experience. Auto pause & play: Featuring built-in infrared sensors, the earbuds will automatically pause music when you remove them from your ears and resume once you put them back on, giving you a seamless listening experience.

Featuring built-in infrared sensors, the earbuds will automatically pause music when you remove them from your ears and resume once you put them back on, giving you a seamless listening experience. 28 hour battery life + fast charge: The extended playtime makes sure you always have some music to lighten up your routine without worrying about a low battery catching you off guard. 15 minutes of charge fuels you up for 2 hours of listening time thanks to the fast charge technology.

The extended playtime makes sure you always have some music to lighten up your routine without worrying about a low battery catching you off guard. 15 minutes of charge fuels you up for 2 hours of listening time thanks to the fast charge technology. IPX4 water and sweat resistance: IPX4 water and sweat resistant means you can sweat it out in the gym, horse around near the pool, or jog in the sprinkles.

IPX4 water and sweat resistant means you can sweat it out in the gym, horse around near the pool, or jog in the sprinkles. Customisable fit: Product includes 4 different silicone ear tip sizes, enabling options for the best fit for a long lasting and comfortable listening experience

Technical Specifications

Single EarBud Weight: 5.2g

Gross Weight: 50.4g (with case)

Earbud dimensions: 42 x 23.95 x 20.93 mm

Case dimensions: 80 x 37.5 x 30 mm

Single earbud battery capacity: 50 mAh

Case battery capacity: 450 mAh

Charging time: 1 hour (earbuds) ; 2 hours (charging case)

Playtime – Earbuds: 6 hours (with ANC); 8 hours (without ANC)

Playtime – Case and earbuds: 20 hours (with ANC); 28 hours (without ANC)

Speaker Impedance: 32Ω

Bluetooth: Version 5.0; 10m range (open space)

Pricing and Availability

1MORE ComfoBuds Pro retails for S$159 (including GST) and is available immediately in two colours — Black or White. They are available for purchase at the following authorised retailers: 1MORE LazMall (www.lazada.sg/shop/1more), AV One (av1group.com.sg), Connect-IT, Challenger, Headphones.SG, Isetan Scotts L3, Isetan Tampines L2, KrisShop, MobyShop, Mobile Bash, Popular, Stereo Electronics, Takashimaya L3, Treoo, and XGear.

About 1MORE

1MORE INC. specialises in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. 1MORE uses the latest patented designs and materials to enhance our sound, comfort, and aesthetic appeal. From aerospace grade metals to genuine Swarovski crystals, 1MORE takes zero shortcuts to maintain a standard of modern excellence in both function and form. Headquartered in San Diego, California, 1MORE’s products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. 1MORE INC. has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years, and aims to become the preeminent global audio brand. Grammy® winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi who tunes 1MORE’s headphones and Chinese Pop Star Jay Chou, are heavily involved and invested in 1MORE’s mission to build and deliver superior quality headphones at an amazing value.

###