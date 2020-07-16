A&futura SE200 multi DAC high-res audio player launched in Singapore

Editor’s brief: Fancy a multi-DAC high-resolution audio player in your pocket? The Astell&Kern A&futura SE200 might be your gadget. It is just launched in Singapore, for those who seriously crave for just pure music in your ears. The vendor’s news release is below.



Astell&Kern announces the launch of A&futura SE200, the world’s first multi Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) high resolution audio player in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, July 16, 2020 — Global leader in high-resolution audio products, Astell&Kern today unveils the second model of the premium A&futura line, SE200, after the roaring success of its previous model, A&futura SE100. Building on the successful SE100, SE200 retained the look and feel of its predecessor, but upgraded in terms of features and functions. SE200 is the world’s first multi DAC digital audio player, and it encapsulates the philosophy of the A&futura line — to innovate and pursue fundamentally different sounds from other audio players in the market.

“The SE200 was created from the thought of how to express premium value. Astell&Kern wanted to create something that no other manufacturer had created before. We created this ‘Only One’ by applying new materials and creating the world’s first Multi DAC digital audio player.” said Baek Chang-Hum, Director of Dreamus Company’s iRiver Business Division, parent company of Astell&Kern.

Multi-DACs — A first in the world

The SE200 features ES9068AS in a dual DAC configuration, the latest audiophile DAC one can get from ESS, and a single AKM flagship DAC – the AK4499EQ. The same DAC is also used in Astell&Kern’s flagship model, SP2000. Apart from the DACs, SE200 is pumped with two independent AMP structures, designed to complement the different DACs in the audio player.

What this means for the user is the flexibility to tweak and create your own sound. You can select one of the two DACs to provide a different sound characteristic, depending on the genre or track you are listening to. You can also further customise your sound by choosing from a variety of DAC filters provided by the DAC manufacturer.

SE200 supports native 32bit/384kHz and DSD256 playback, and the new audio player will carry Astell&Kern’s signature sound with a low noise floor. This is made possible by Astell&Kern’s proprietary laser ground expansion technology that is engineered to provide maximum sound quality, while suppressing noise as much as possible, giving the best possible listening experience, without interference or distortion.

Same design, but better

The SE200 maintains a similar design aesthetic as the SE100 which combines trapezoidal straight lines and curves. Instead of the glass cover found on the SE100, the new design features a ceramic rear cover. The use of ceramic creates a unique visual experience by directing light to flow around the player. However, it is not just for aesthetics, but a carefully calculated decision. The new material improves the wireless network performance and is a more durable backing for the player. The result of this change is not just beautiful, but functional too. Like all the Astell&Kern products, the SE200 is designed to achieve perfect integration no matter which angle you look from.

Specifications

Model: SE200

Body Material: Aluminum

Weight: 274g

Display: 5.0inch HD 720 x 1280 touch screen

Output Level: Balanced 6V, Unbalanced 3V

CPU: Octa-core

DAC: Multi DAC (2 x ES9068AS, 1 x AK4499EQ)

Playback Support: Native 32bit/384kHz and DSD256 playback

Playback Time: Approximately 14 hours

Internal Memory: 256GB

Pricing & Availability:

The Astell&Kern SE200 will be available in Singapore for S$2,799 (MSRP) immediately, and retails at AV One, E1 Personal Audio, Headphones.sg, Jaben Singapore, Stereo Electronics and Treoo.

About Astell&Kern

Astell&Kern is the ultimate digital music source that brings you Mastering Quality Sound or MQS. Astell means ‘Stars’ in Latin and Kern means ‘Center’ in German. Founded in October 2013, Astell&Kern is a South Korean consumer electronics company that manufactures media players, CD players, headphones, and home theatre products. Astell&Kern’s pursuit is to provide natural and original sound without distortion. The power of true sound from Astell&Kern can now be experienced and has been part of many famous audio exhibitions around the world. Astell&Kern is now admired by music lovers from many countries, including the USA, China, Japan, UK, France, and many more around the world.

