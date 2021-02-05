Bringing great sound to mobiles and portables the FiiO Q3 way

Editor’s brief: In the age of YouTube and Spotify on smartphones, tablets and laptops, much of audio quality has taken a nose dive. And yet, the yearning for better sound is a constant quest for the climb on the audio “Maslow’s hierarchy” of needs. FiiO brings the Q3 THX-certified DAC and Amplifier for everyone who wants to jump past the plateau of “meh” sound into hifi territory, at a great price tag too. The vendor’s release is below.

FiiO Presents Q3 THX Balanced Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) and Amplifier in Singapore, Made for Pure, Natural and Powerful Performance

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, February 5, 2021 – FiiO, the leader in lossless audio players, presents Q3 Digital to analog Converter (DAC) and Amplifier, their latest addition to their range of DAC amplifiers in Singapore.

Powerful Decoding Abilities

The new FiiO Q3 is humbly powerful on the inside with its AKM’s new efficient AK4462 Velvet Sound DAC with decoding support up to 768kHz/32-bit PCM and DSD512. Apart from that, Q3 also comes with the same XMOS XUF208 USB chip as found in FiiO’s flagship amplifiers. Combined, this allows Q3 to achieve a powerful performance.

Multiple Certifications, Multiple Talents

FiiO Q3 has obtained multiple certifications as a testament to its reliability. The new amplifier is:

Apple certified: Fully compatible with iOS devices

Fully compatible with iOS devices USB-IF USB C compatibility certified: Meeting standard transmission interface specifications to ensure the compatibility of its USB solution

Meeting standard transmission interface specifications to ensure the compatibility of its USB solution THX AAA amp certified: For guaranteed low distortion, quality bass and overall excellent sound quality

For guaranteed low distortion, quality bass and overall excellent sound quality Thesycon official USB Audio Driver certified: Compliant with USB Audio 1.0 & 2.0 device class specification

Compliant with USB Audio 1.0 & 2.0 device class specification Hi-Res Audio certified: For a guaranteed natural and realistic listening experience

In addition, with THX’s patented feed-forward error correction topology, the AAA amps enables Q3 to achieve low distortion, high power and a pure, uncoloured sound. Listeners will experience the little details and shocking swings in their music effortlessly.

Flexible for Compatibility

A great DAC is one that is versatile across many devices and platforms to suit any users’ needs. The Q3 is equipped with 4.4mm/2.5mm balanced and 3.5mm single-ended outputs. The multi-outputs allow users to connect to any kind of headphones without having to sacrifice compatibility. The Type C connector on the Q3 also allows you to connect to more devices, enables convenient charging with support for USB PD and Lightning charging.

Classic FiiO Design

On the exterior, the Q3 DAC stays true to their design philosophy as its predecessors in the range. Featuring a FiiO’s signature rounded sides for easy grip, smooth black CNC and sandblasted all-aluminium body, elegant curves and simple lines, the Q3 is a minimalistic and classic design that is sturdy and easy to love.

Aesthetics aside, the research team also thoughtfully designed many nifty features on the Q3 with its users in mind. On top of the all-aluminium body, Q3 has a copper-nickel shield and added absorbers to form a 360 degrees radio frequency interference shield. What this does for the new amplifier is to achieve purer sound quality and minimise any interference. Even when you are using a smartphone right next to it, one would be hard-pressed to detect any interference.

The buttons are also designed to be intuitive, easy to navigate, and multi-function. One of them includes the analog potentiometer volume knob. The volume control button is specially chosen to be included for its accuracy to adjust volume. Combined with ADC curve reconstruction, traditional problems with analog volume knobs like low-volume channel imbalance are effectively eliminated, so you can always get the perfect volume easily, and accurately. In addition, the RGB indicator on the volume knob allows listeners to easily distinguish between sample rates, and spices up the listening experience.

Lastly, Q3 also offers a bass switch that allows listeners to instantly activate or deactivate the bass boost function. The purely hardware-based bass amplifier circuit can increase its bass by up to 6dB at a touch of a button, without affecting the mids or trebles.

Powerful in every way

Besides the powerful performance Q3 garners, its strength is carried over in its battery life. Q3 has a battery capacity of 1800mAh. That translates to more than 10 hours of music under USB decoding, a perfect companion with your choice of player, in your daily commute, or just relaxing at home.

Technical Specifications:

Chips used: DAC: AKM4462; AMP Module: THX_AAA28; LPF: OPA1662; XMOS: XUF208

Weight (inc. battery): 110g

Audio input: Type C USB/3.5mm port

Balanced output port: 2.5mm balanced + 4.4 mm balanced

Channel balance ≤0.2 dB

Power supply: DC 5V 2A recommended

Charging time: ≤2h

Native DSD supported: DSD64/128/256/512

Max. Sampling rate supported: 768kHz/32bit

Dimensions: 105mmx59mmx12.5mm

Recommended headphone impedance: 16～100Ω (PO) & 16～300Ω (PO)

Battery capacity: 1800mAh

Battery life: USB In: PO:10H; BAL: 8.5H; AUX In: BAL: 19H

Accessory: Dual USB Type C head cable, Lightning to Type C cable, USB Type C data cable, storage bag, non-slip mat, 3.5mm line cable, binding strap, quick start guide, warranty card

Pricing and Availability

FiiO Q3 is available immediately at a recommended retail price of S$249 and can be found at AV One (https://av1group.com.sg), E1 Personal Audio, FiiO LazMall (https://www.lazada.sg/shop/fiio), Headphones.SG, Stereo Electronics, and Treoo.com.

About FiiO Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

FiiO was established in 2007 and has experience in researching and developing countless portable music products of different types, and sell FiiO-branded products through sales agents worldwide. The brand name FiiO is composed of Fi(fidelity from HiFi) and iO(number 1&0), representing the real feeling and convenient life that digital brings to life. FiiO is focused on product quality, adheres strictly to ISO9001 standards in quality management and works hard to attain the lowest repair-related product returns rate. FiiO places great importance on users’ needs and ceaselessly pursues perfection in product design and manufacturing, to supply users with the best audio products at the best prices. FiiO products have won awards including iF Design Award, Reddot Award, EISA Award, VGP Award, etc.

