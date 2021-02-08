Add the limited edition Danish Dynaudio Heritage Special passive speakers to your room

Editor’s brief: If you love all things Danish or Nordic, and crave for good audio and design, you can’t go wrong with Dynaudio, the Danish audio legend in Skanderborg. Dynaudio offers the Limited Edition Heritage Special passive stand-mount speakers – just 2,500 pairs in the world. The vendor’s release is below (Singapore only).

Danish Audio Legend, Dynaudio launches the new limited edition Heritage Special in Singapore

Authentic premium Danish hi-fi, handmade with love in Skanderborg – only 2,500 pairs in the world

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, February 8, 2021 – Dynaudio, the legendary Danish loudspeaker manufacturer, announces the launch of its new, limited-edition Heritage Special passive stand-mount speakers – handmade from scratch at its headquarters in Denmark. The new speakers started as an ‘off-the-radar’ project and developed under top-secret conditions at Dynaudio Labs, and it is now ready to be unveiled.

Heritage Special is a tribute to some of Dynaudio’s most legendary speakers – including Crafft, Contour 1, Special Twenty-Five and more. Outwardly it’s affectionately retro; inside, defiantly modern.

Handcrafted cabinets

The speaker, limited to 2,500 pairs worldwide, has a 19mm-thick MDF cabinet finished in sustainable American Walnut veneer. It’s internally braced for extra rigidity and lined with heavy bitumen to further minimise unwanted resonance. Each piece of veneer (including the thin list strips surrounding the front baffle) is matched to its companions – and those for each speaker are matched to each other – for complete consistency. The cabinet goes through three meticulous sanding and lacquering processes. It takes just over three days to build each one from start to finish.

Premium tweeter technology

The tweeter plate is from the highly regarded Esotar T330D. Behind it, however, is an up-to-the-minute Esotar 3 tweeter unit – as found in the top-of-the-range Confidence family. It’s the finest, most sophisticated tweeter Dynaudio has ever produced – featuring a larger rear chamber, powerful aerodynamic neodymium magnet system, the resonance-defeating Hexis inner dome, and Dynaudio’s characteristic precision-coated soft-dome diaphragm.

Top-level woofer design

Heritage Special’s bass driver is a supercharged version of the one you’d find in the discontinued Evidence Platinum series. You might also notice that it overlaps the edges of the baffle and its signature groove, as it did in times gone by. The 18W75 XL Heritage Special MSP Woofer shares the Evidence version’s exponential diaphragm construction, but then takes the original technology to a new level:

The improved voice-coil uses a classic internal-magnet aluminium design, now on a glass-fibre former

A new magnet system uses both neodymium and ferrite magnets to fine-tune flux around the voice-coil’s windings, which reduces second-harmonics and improves clarity

The new asymmetrical Nomex spider, as seen on Confidence and Contour i, gives even greater control over the long-throw diaphragm’s excursion.

Custom crossover

The speaker’s ‘brain’, the crossover, has been designed in-house from the ground-up. It uses classic Dynaudio first-order topology, delivered by high-quality components from German manufacturer Mundorf (including its noted Evo Oil capacitors), plus bespoke parts specified by Dynaudio Labs. The crossover uses local impedance correction and time-alignment technology for each individual driver to ensure a smooth transition between them.

Inside there’s Van den Hul’s CS12 12 AWG wiring, plus Swedish-made damping material. And to hook the speakers up, Dynaudio has opted for WBT’s ultra-high-level 710 Cu mC NextGen terminals.

Made for individuals

Each pair of Heritage Special speakers has its own pair number etched on to its brushed aluminium back-plate. It’s a chance for those lucky enough to own a set to be able to say they have a unique piece of Dynaudio history in their listening room.

“It’s been a labour of love for our R&D, production and marketing teams,” says Otto Jørgensen, Dynaudio’s Director of Product Management. “Our initial listening session with the first playing pair of Heritage Specials was meant to last 20 minutes. It ended more than two hours later. I think that says everything you need to know about these speakers. We absolutely love them.”

For more information, see https://www.dynaudio.com/heritage.

Availability and Pricing

The limited edition Dynaudio Heritage Special retails S$12,888 per pair, and is available exclusively at AV One (1 Coleman Street, #01-01/10/21/22, The Adelphi, Singapore 179803). The speakers come with 3-years warranty parts and labour.

About Dynaudio

Dynaudio was founded in 1977 in Skanderborg, Denmark. Today, it’s recognised as a leading manufacturer of high-quality audio systems, and one of the world’s most distinguished high-end audio companies. Dynaudio designs, engineers and manufactures dedicated systems for professional studios, as well as car audio and home hi-fi and consumer loudspeaker products, from its state-of-the-art facility in Denmark. The company is particularly recognised for its advanced driver technology designed, engineered, and continuously developed in-house, not to mention its furniture-grade, handcrafted Danish cabinetry.

