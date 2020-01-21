Cyrus ONE Cast ‘Smart’ Audio System turns Speakers into Smart Music Systems

Singapore, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, 21 January 2020 — Cyrus Audio Ltd today announced the launch of the ONE Cast Smart Audio System, a smart amplifier that allows you to turn any pair of speakers into a modern, high-performance Smart Music System.



The latest member of the award-winning Cyrus ONE family, the ONE Cast fully embraces the freedom and usability of the smart speaker, but offers the additional flexibility and audiophile performance associated with a dedicated hi-fi system. ONE Cast connects smartphones, HDMI televisions, tablets, and smart devices such as the Apple HomePod, Amazon Echo/dot and Google Home.

Smart Voice Control with no compromise

The first product of its kind, the ONE Cast is designed to work with all three major voice assistants: Google® Assistant™, Amazon® Alexa™ and Apple® Siri™.

The ONE Cast can also be controlled directly through all major music streaming apps, without the need for a separate dedicated app. When controlled either by voice or a streaming app, the ONE Cast connects directly to the music service provider to wirelessly receive high-resolution audio files (up to 24/96), delivering an experience far superior to even high-resolution forms of Bluetooth® transmissions.

The built-in 100w per channel stereo amplifier uses Cyrus’ in-house designed ‘Hybrid Class-D’ technology to deliver impressive power and scale with the refinement and finesse that generations of Cyrus customers are accustomed to.

The ONE Cast integrates seamlessly into a voice-controlled wireless multi-room audio system. Just as with other smart speakers, ONE Cast can be assigned a name and location, allowing multiple ONE Cast devices to be used in a home, or integrated into multi-room systems where other smart speakers are deployed.

As well as the built in Google Cast™, Apple Airplay™, and Bluetooth, ONE Cast has a multitude of audiophile wired connection options:

High-resolution USB input for a direct connection to a laptop or streaming device

Optical and coaxial digital inputs

Analogue inputs that can be configured in fixed gain mode to integrate into an existing AV system

Built-in moving magnet phono stage for direct connection to a turntable

Built-in headphone amplifier

HDMI® ARC input, allowing direct connection to a suitable TV, making it an ideal upgrade from a soundbar. The onboard DAC is capable of handling up to 32/192 digital files and DSD 128.

“This is a world first – a product that marries true hi-fi with the usability of a smart speaker. The Cyrus ONE Cast can connect wirelessly to all your mobile devices, manage multi-room audio, and still possess all the latest wired connectivity options to optimise every source of music in your house, ONE Cast is the most versatile and powerful entertainment system on the market today,” said Simon Freethy, Managing Director, Cyrus Audio.

Availability

The Cyrus ONE Cast is available immediately at AV One exclusively, for S$2,599, inclusive of GST.

About Cyrus

Cyrus is a privately-owned specialist audio company built around its research and development team and based in Huntingdon, England. The company designs, prototypes, tunes, manufactures, and supports its products from the company’s head office. Cyrus products are perennial award winners in the leading Hi-Fi circles and are known for their half-width design, a feature that has made Cyrus products instantly recognisable across the world.

About AV One

AV One aims to improve the quality of living through audio and visual equipment, a room at a time. It is spearheaded by a family of 3 brothers who since young, had an affinity with music and visual related elements. AV One was designed to spread the passion of sound-making and the enjoyment derived from consuming high-quality media on high fidelity systems. Established in 1998, This humble family business has since grown from strength to strength, innovating appropriately when trends and technologies evolve. Since then, AV One is now a THX-Certified on staff company, houses the most advanced and renowned audio and visual brand under its exclusive distribution in Singapore. Also in its portfolio are more than 7000 bespoke residential and commercial projects commissioned under its auspices. To know more, please visit AV One Showroom at The Adelphi, 1 Coleman Street, #01-01/10/21/22, Singapore 179803.

